  
Nation Politics 22 Jul 2022 Somesh deplores Cent ...
Nation, Politics

Somesh deplores Centre for triggering fund crisis in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N. VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Jul 22, 2022, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2022, 12:55 am IST
Former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (left) at the a memorial lecture of a retired IAS officer Abhay Tripathi at Dr. MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on Thursday.(By Arrangement)
 Former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (left) at the a memorial lecture of a retired IAS officer Abhay Tripathi at Dr. MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on Thursday.(By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday deplored meagre Central assistance to Telangana — the youngest state in the country — which he said had been achieving phenomenal economic and social development under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Chief Secretary also announced that the age limit for sanction of “Aasara” old age pension in the state would be reduced to 57 years. Till now, people above the age of 60 years have been extended the benefit which he said was increased from Rs 200 in 2014 to the present Rs 2,016.

“As many as 46 lakh new beneficiaries will be added to the scheme,” he said.

Speaking at the Abhay Tripathi memorial lecture at Dr MCRHRD institute here, the Chief Secretary sought the guidance of the keynote speaker and former deputy chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia in overcoming the recession that the country has been facing.

Ahluwalia had played a crucial role in the Congress-led UPA government and was hailed as one of the architects of economic reforms in the country.

Listing out various achievements of Telangana, which according to him took birth after 60 years of struggle, Somesh Kumar said the Gross State Domestic Produce grew by 130 per cent, the per capita income rose by 125 per cent and per capita power consumption was 73 per cent higher than the national average. The gross crop area grew by 63 per cent because of the world’s largest lift irrigation project undertaken by the state government.

“The state’s own revenue went up three times and stood at Rs 1.31 lakh crore. But, we are seeing how the devolution of Central funds and grants that the state is getting affected. The central assistance was not even doubled from Rs 15,307 crore and it was only Rs 27,800 crore,” he pointed out.

...
Tags: chief secretary somesh kumar, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

GVMC chief engineer Ravikrishnamraju said 5451 potholes for repair had been identified since January. Of these, 5176 potholes have been repaired at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore. The amount spent on the works came from the general funds of the corporation. — DC Image

95% of potholes repaired in Vizag

A senior police officer told DC that police commissioner Srikanth recently launched an anti-narcotics cell here. Its focus was on drug trade. It comprises three divisions – Intelligence, Technical and Research. — PTI

Half of remand prisoners in jail are NDPS offenders

Since 2014, the previous Telugu Desam government has been allowed to borrow only up to 3 per cent of the GDP. In no single year did they borrow under that limit. — DC File Image

Andhra Pradesh’s debt at 2.1 per cent of GDP

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the state spiked by almost 20 per cent from 640 on Wednesday to 765 on Thursday. (PTI file photo)

TS sees 20% spike in Covid-19 cases



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

GST hike sets off ruckus in Lok Sabha

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)

ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Murmu scripts history; becomes India's first tribal President

Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal woman President of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->