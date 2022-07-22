No cross-voting in Telangana, Seethakka’s vote invalid

  
Hyderabad: The final number after counting of votes in the Presidential election New Delhi on Thursday indicated that there was no cross-voting in Telangana state.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu received three votes indicating that all the three BJP MLAs voted for her.

Joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 113 votes indicating that all the 101 TRS MLAs, seven AIMIM MLAs and six Congress MLAs, who exercised their franchise voted for him. However, Congress MLA Seethakka’s vote was declared invalid due to wrong marking on the ballot paper. With this, the total number of votes for Sinha came down to 113 from 114.

Two TRS MLAs of the total number of 119 MLAs skipped voting. Of the total of 103 TRS MLAs, 101 were present on the voting day.  All MLAs from other parties cast their votes.  Only the BJP supported Murmu while other parties in Telangana state favoured Sinha.

