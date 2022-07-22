AP, TS CMs 'hatch conspiracy' on Polavaram Project, alleges TD

AP chief minister Jagan also indirectly supports the demand on the pretext of the floods as these mandals have been submerged, and he is also plotting to reduce the height of Polavaram Project (in picture). — By arrangement

KAKINADA: Telugu Desam spokesperson SVSN Varma has alleged that chief ministers Jagan Reddy and Chandrashekar Rao have jointly hatched a conspiracy to divert people’s attention from the Polavaram Project and from the flood-related issues.

He told the media here on Thursday that to divert attention of the people from the floods, TS chief minister Rao raised a demand to give back the five mandals that had been merged with Andhra Pradesh following the state bifurcation.

He said that before assuming the CM post in 2014, Chandrababu Naidu urged Prime Minister Modi to merge the seven mandals into AP from Telangana, to take up the Polavaram Project works. Modi conceded Naidu’s demand and merged these with AP.

Now, Jagan wants to reduce the height of the Polavaram Project to evade the responsibility of the rehabilitation of the people of the five merged mandals.

He exhorted Jagan to pay attention to helping the flood victims and stop such conspiracies. He reminded the AP CM that when hurricanes occurred in Konaseema in 1996 or when the Hudhud cyclone came in 2014, the then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had camped at Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam and took up rehabilitation of the cyclone hit villagers.