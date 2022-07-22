  
Nation Politics 22 Jul 2022 AP, TS CMs 'hat ...
Nation, Politics

AP, TS CMs 'hatch conspiracy' on Polavaram Project, alleges TD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 22, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2022, 12:34 am IST
AP chief minister Jagan also indirectly supports the demand on the pretext of the floods as these mandals have been submerged, and he is also plotting to reduce the height of Polavaram Project (in picture). — By arrangement
 AP chief minister Jagan also indirectly supports the demand on the pretext of the floods as these mandals have been submerged, and he is also plotting to reduce the height of Polavaram Project (in picture). — By arrangement

KAKINADA: Telugu Desam spokesperson SVSN Varma has alleged that chief ministers Jagan Reddy and Chandrashekar Rao have jointly hatched a conspiracy to divert people’s attention from the Polavaram Project and from the flood-related issues.

He told the media here on Thursday that to divert attention of the people from the floods, TS chief minister Rao raised a demand to give back the five mandals that had been merged with Andhra Pradesh following the state bifurcation. AP chief minister Jagan also indirectly supports the demand on the pretext of the floods as these mandals have been submerged, and he is also plotting to reduce the height of Polavaram Project.

He said that before assuming the CM post in 2014, Chandrababu Naidu urged Prime Minister Modi to merge the seven mandals into AP from Telangana, to take up the Polavaram Project works. Modi conceded Naidu’s demand and merged these with AP.

Now, Jagan wants to reduce the height of the Polavaram Project to evade the responsibility of the rehabilitation of the people of the five merged mandals.

He exhorted Jagan to pay attention to helping the flood victims and stop such conspiracies. He reminded the AP CM that when hurricanes occurred in Konaseema in 1996 or when the Hudhud cyclone came in 2014, the then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had camped at Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam and took up rehabilitation of the cyclone hit villagers.

...
Tags: polavaram, monsoon 2022 flood relief
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

GVMC chief engineer Ravikrishnamraju said 5451 potholes for repair had been identified since January. Of these, 5176 potholes have been repaired at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore. The amount spent on the works came from the general funds of the corporation. — DC Image

95% of potholes repaired in Vizag

A senior police officer told DC that police commissioner Srikanth recently launched an anti-narcotics cell here. Its focus was on drug trade. It comprises three divisions – Intelligence, Technical and Research. — PTI

Half of remand prisoners in jail are NDPS offenders

Since 2014, the previous Telugu Desam government has been allowed to borrow only up to 3 per cent of the GDP. In no single year did they borrow under that limit. — DC File Image

Andhra Pradesh’s debt at 2.1 per cent of GDP

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the state spiked by almost 20 per cent from 640 on Wednesday to 765 on Thursday. (PTI file photo)

TS sees 20% spike in Covid-19 cases



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

GST hike sets off ruckus in Lok Sabha

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)

ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Murmu scripts history; becomes India's first tribal President

Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal woman President of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->