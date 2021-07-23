YSRC RS members urge Centre to resolve TS, AP water dispute

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: YSR Congress members on Thursday raised the water dispute between AP and Telangana in the Lok Sabha and sought the intervention of the Centre to ensure that TS government stops power generation.

Raising the issue during question hour, Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had dashed off letters to the Centre seeking its intervention on generation of power by the TS government. He said that under its impact, Rayalaseema districts were in trouble. He wanted the Centre and KRMB to issue directions to the Telangana government to stop power generation. He alleged that the TS government was taking up projects on Krishna river illegally. He demanded immediate stopping of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

Union minister for Jal Sakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat clarified that they had issued gazette notification to safeguard the interests of both warring states. He said that they had examined the letters written by AP to the Centre and KRMB. He said that though they had advised the TS government to stop power generation, it paid no heed.

Many members, rushing to the well, sought the Chair to take up issues like special category status and release of dues of Polavaram irrigation project.

Maddila Gurumoorthy raised the issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and disqualification of party defectors. On the Polavaram project, they demanded the Centre to approve revised cost estimates.

In Rajya Sabha too, YSR Congress MPs served notices under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States requesting the chairman to take up discussion on the issues raised by them.

Accordingly, Pilli Subash Chandra Bose raised the issue for declaring Polavaram project as a national project and asked for approval of second revised cost estimates at Rs 55,656.87 crore and reimbursement of Rs 1,917 crore spent by AP government.

V. Vijayasai Reddy served notice and raised the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.