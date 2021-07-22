Nation Politics 22 Jul 2021 Jagan Mohan Reddy ur ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan Mohan Reddy urges women to become self-reliant

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 22, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 12:18 am IST
Disburses Rs 490 crore under YSR Kapu Nestham scheme
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releases funds to YSR Kapu Nestham for the second time from his camp office near Vijayawada on Thursday, Ministers (from left) Kurasala Kannababu, Perni Venkatramaiah(Nani), Muttamsetti Srinivas, Ch Venu, and Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri are also seen. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releases funds to YSR Kapu Nestham for the second time from his camp office near Vijayawada on Thursday, Ministers (from left) Kurasala Kannababu, Perni Venkatramaiah(Nani), Muttamsetti Srinivas, Ch Venu, and Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri are also seen. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon women to become financially self-reliant by availing the financial assistance being provided to them under YSR Kapu Nestham scheme.

Reddy disbursed Rs 90.86 crore, which will benefit 3,27,244 women belonging to Kapu, Balija and Ontari castes in phase-II here on Thursday.

 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that though the scheme did not figure in their party manifesto, they intended to take it up to benefit Kapu, Balija and Ontari social groups. An annual support of Rs 15,000 would be extended for a period of five years taking the total aid to Rs 75,000 for those aged between 45 and 60 years.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the state government had spent Rs 12,126 crore on Kapu community by way of several welfare schemes in the last two years and added that YSR Kapu Nestham, similar to YSR Cheyutha, was meant to empower women entrepreneurs.

 

Reddy said that in the last two years, under its Direct Benefit Transfer and non-DBT, they had implemented several welfare schemes benefitting 59,63,308 persons from Kapu, Balija and Ontari castes to the tune of Rs 12,126.78 crore.

He comforted those who missed the bus despite being eligible by advising them to submit an application at the village secretariat so that after verification of their credentials, their names would be included in the next month’s scheme.

Several ministers, legislators and senior officials were present.

...
Tags: ysr kapu nestham, jagan mohan reddy, ysr kapu nestham funds
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

YSRC RS members urge Centre to resolve TS, AP water dispute

One of the worst-hit roads was the busy NH-44, with overflowing water stopping the traffic. (Photo: DC/ Y.Radhakrishna)

Heavy rains flood north Telangana districts

Officials were also asked to identify the houses located in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to collapse and shift the residents to safety. — Representational image/DC

Floods: CM Jagan directs officials to be on high alert

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev. (ANI Photo)

Investors gearing up to start ventures in Kerala: Industries Minister P Rajeev



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

An era will end if BJP tries to replace Yediyurappa, says Karnataka Congress leader

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa. (Photo: PTI)

Cairn wins French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris

Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.72 billion due from New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @CairnEnergy)

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop use of EVM, demands use of ballot paper instead

The lawyer said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs. (Representional Image)

BJP, Congress in tussle over oxygen deaths

A file photo of COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waits to be admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital, during the second wave of coronavirus in Patna. (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee calls for united Opposition front, to meet Pawar, Chidambaram

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->