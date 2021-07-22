Jagan Mohan Reddy urges women to become self-reliant

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releases funds to YSR Kapu Nestham for the second time from his camp office near Vijayawada on Thursday, Ministers (from left) Kurasala Kannababu, Perni Venkatramaiah(Nani), Muttamsetti Srinivas, Ch Venu, and Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri are also seen. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon women to become financially self-reliant by availing the financial assistance being provided to them under YSR Kapu Nestham scheme.

Reddy disbursed Rs 90.86 crore, which will benefit 3,27,244 women belonging to Kapu, Balija and Ontari castes in phase-II here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that though the scheme did not figure in their party manifesto, they intended to take it up to benefit Kapu, Balija and Ontari social groups. An annual support of Rs 15,000 would be extended for a period of five years taking the total aid to Rs 75,000 for those aged between 45 and 60 years.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the state government had spent Rs 12,126 crore on Kapu community by way of several welfare schemes in the last two years and added that YSR Kapu Nestham, similar to YSR Cheyutha, was meant to empower women entrepreneurs.

Reddy said that in the last two years, under its Direct Benefit Transfer and non-DBT, they had implemented several welfare schemes benefitting 59,63,308 persons from Kapu, Balija and Ontari castes to the tune of Rs 12,126.78 crore.

He comforted those who missed the bus despite being eligible by advising them to submit an application at the village secretariat so that after verification of their credentials, their names would be included in the next month’s scheme.

