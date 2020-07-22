120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,195,674

36,810

Recovered

752,596

24,303

Deaths

28,781

596

Maharashtra32703118221712276 Tamil Nadu1806431266702626 Delhi1260961061183690 Karnataka71069254601469 Andhra Pradesh5866825574758 Uttar Pradesh53288318551229 Gujarat50465365042200 Telangana4770436385429 West Bengal47030280351182 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar2856418741198 Haryana2746220952364 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1983513310139 Jammu and Kashmir152588455263 Kerala13995589045 Punjab108897389263 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5731411429 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4027244926 Tripura334519268 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur201513840 Himachal Pradesh1681107711 Nagaland10874850 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh75151812 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Politics 22 Jul 2020 Put everything aside ...
Nation, Politics

Put everything aside and focus on COVID19 in Telangana: Bhatti Vikramarka to KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 22, 2020, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
'Telangana government is not taking steps to recruit doctors and paramedical staff in government hospitals'
Bhatti Vikramarka
 Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislature Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday demanded the state government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to keep aside all other activities and focus completely to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

While addressing a press conference, the CLP leader said that the Covid patients have been facing severe hardships due to shortage of facilities and equipment in the government hospitals across the state
and patients expressing their grief  through selfie videos.

 

He said that despite hue and cry from patients, the state government has not focused on strengthening the government hospitals with better infrastructure, oxygen cylinders and also in providing protection kits to doctors and health staff who are treating Covid19, infected patients.

CLP Leader demanded the KCR and his Govt. that all other activities should be kept aside and focus completely on Covid19.

He said mushrooming of belt shops (liquor) in villages and towns in bordering districts of the state is also one of the main causes for spreading of the virus as people are not maintaining physical distance and not wearing a face mask in front of wine shops.

 

He alleged that the state government was also not taking steps for recruitment of doctors and other paramedical staff in government hospitals.

...
Tags: bhatti vikramarka, kcr, coronavirus in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


