Put everything aside and focus on COVID19 in Telangana: Bhatti Vikramarka to KCR

Congress Legislature Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday demanded the state government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to keep aside all other activities and focus completely to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

While addressing a press conference, the CLP leader said that the Covid patients have been facing severe hardships due to shortage of facilities and equipment in the government hospitals across the state

and patients expressing their grief through selfie videos.

He said that despite hue and cry from patients, the state government has not focused on strengthening the government hospitals with better infrastructure, oxygen cylinders and also in providing protection kits to doctors and health staff who are treating Covid19, infected patients.

CLP Leader demanded the KCR and his Govt. that all other activities should be kept aside and focus completely on Covid19.

He said mushrooming of belt shops (liquor) in villages and towns in bordering districts of the state is also one of the main causes for spreading of the virus as people are not maintaining physical distance and not wearing a face mask in front of wine shops.

He alleged that the state government was also not taking steps for recruitment of doctors and other paramedical staff in government hospitals.