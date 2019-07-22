Nation Politics 22 Jul 2019 Why BJP not acceptin ...
Nation, Politics

Why BJP not accepting they are behind 'operation lotus' in K'taka: DK Shivakumar

ANI
Published Jul 22, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
DK Shivakumar said, "Why is the BJP not accepting it wants the chair?'
Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had attacked the BJP saying the party is in a hurry to come to power in the state and using the Governor of Karnataka for the same. (Photo: ANI)
 Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had attacked the BJP saying the party is in a hurry to come to power in the state and using the Governor of Karnataka for the same. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday hit out at BJP, saying why they are not accepting that they are behind 'operation lotus' in the state.

Speaking during the discussion on the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, Shivakumar said, "Why is the BJP not accepting it wants the chair? Why are they not accepting the fact that they are behind 'operation lotus'? They should accept that they have spoken to rebel MLAs."

 

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar had attacked the BJP saying the party is in a hurry to come to power in the state and using the Governor of Karnataka for the same.

His statement came after the Supreme Court earlier on Monday refused to give an early hearing on a plea by two independent Karnataka legislators seeking a direction to conclude the floor test in the Assembly on Monday.

"Supreme Court has very clearly said that they can't fix the timing. It's obvious that it is up to the Speaker and Speaker has to take a call. I think a lot of issues have been going on. (For) BJP it is better to wait... It shows that there can't be any deadline for this. It is better to just have a full discussion... When Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was there, the floor test had taken some 10 days. So, let us not be in a hurry. BJP (is in) hurry for power... They are using the Governor of Karnataka," Shivakumar had told ANI here.

Earlier on July 14, Shivakumar had attacked BJP, saying "They (BJP) they should openly tell that they "need power and we are power-hungry, we want to form the government here and we are doing this operation lotus."

The Congress-JD(S) government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.

On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote. After that, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy moved to Supreme Court challenging the Governor's directive to the government saying it was in violation of well-settled law laid down by the court.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, karnataka assembly, dk shivakumar, bjp, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

The victim was identified as Luvleen Singh, aka Shweta. She was a student of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth University. (Photo: File I Representational)

22-year-old woman shot dead by hotel owner in Varanasi

Rohit, son of late Congress leader N D Tiwari, had gone to sleep on the night of April 15 and was found dead under mysterious circumstances at 4 pm the next day. (Photo: ANI)

Rohit Tiwari murder case: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet

ISRO officials said that the mission will also try to unravel the origins of the Moon. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)

What will Chandrayan-2 do on Moon for the next one year?

The Congress-JDS government fell into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka trust vote: Speaker takes a dig at politics of defection



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

20-yr-old ‘wizard’ hacked data of almost entire Bulgaria’s population

Police raided his home and seized computers and mobile devices with encrypted information. (Photo: LinkedIn)
 

Uttarakhand: No girl born in 132 villages in last 3 months

At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months. (Representational Image)
 

Hrithik Roshan feels similar emotional connect with Super 30 and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan.
 

Nearly 100 per cent voter turnout in North Korea local polls, Kim Jong Un also votes

Kim visited a polling station in North Hamgyong province and voted for two candidates -- named Ju Song Ho and Jong Song Sik -- running for county assemblies in the area, KCNA reported. (Photo: File)
 

Trump surprises newly-weds by attending wedding reception in New Jersey

The President could be seen wearing a dark suit sans a tie during his appearance at the reception. (Photo: File)
 

Khan receives no US welcome at airport, takes metro to Pakistan envoy’s house

His visit comes as Pakistan has received a $6 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite concerns expressed by the US. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Newspapers tell me where I work: Prashant Kishor on working with Aditya Thackeray

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday took a dig at news reports suggesting he was now working with Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray's son Aditya ahed of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

HC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

The Calcutta High Court Monday extended by one week an interim protection from arrest granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with a CBI notice, asking him to appear before its officers for assisting into a multi-crore chit fund scam probe. (Photo: File)

'She openly opposed PM's program': Owaisi on Pragya's toilet cleaning comment

He further said that Thakur made such a statement because it was her 'thought process.' (Photo: ANI)

Impose President's rule or dismiss Karnataka govt: Shiv Sena to Centre

Editorial further said: 'It is hard to predict when this drama would come to an end'. (Photo: Representational)

Decision to amend RTI Act is a bad move: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the decision to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act is not a correct move as it will end the independence of Central and State Information Commissions. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham