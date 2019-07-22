 LIVE !  :  The launch of Chandrayaan-2 was originally slated for July 16 when it had a window of over an hour but had to be aborted an hour before lift-off because of a fuel leak. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter) ISRO keeps date with moon, successfully launches Chandrayan-2
 LIVE !  :  To accomplish the voyage, it would take 54 days to land on the Moon through meticulously planned orbital phases. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter) Chandrayaan-2: Everything you need to know about India's Moon mission
 
Nation Politics 22 Jul 2019 'She openly opp ...
Nation, Politics

'She openly opposed PM's program': Owaisi on Pragya's toilet cleaning comment

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 22, 2019, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Thakur, on Sunday, in response to a BJP worker's grievance had said: "we were not elected to get your toilets" cleaned.
He further said that Thakur made such a statement because it was her 'thought process.' (Photo: ANI)
 He further said that Thakur made such a statement because it was her 'thought process.' (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reacted to BJP MP Pragya Thakur's controversial remark on cleaning toilets.

Owaisi said that Thakur's statement was obnoxious. "Not at all surprised, neither I'm shocked by this obnoxious statement," he said.

 

He further said that Thakur made such a statement because it was her "thought process."

"The MP believes in the caste and class discrimination which is happening in India," Owaisi added.

The AIMIM chief said that her statement describes "the kind of work the caste has defined."

"Not only this, she has also opposed the PM's program," Owaisi said talking about India's largest cleanliness programme, 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.'

Thakur, on Sunday, in response to a BJP worker's grievance had said: "we were not elected to get your toilets" cleaned.

...
Tags: owaisi, pragya thakur
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The launch of Chandrayaan-2 was originally slated for July 16 when it had a window of over an hour but had to be aborted an hour before lift-off because of a fuel leak. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter)

ISRO keeps date with moon, successfully launches Chandrayan-2

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday took a dig at news reports suggesting he was now working with Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray's son Aditya ahed of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

Newspapers tell me where I work: Prashant Kishor on working with Aditya Thackeray

The two accused were on Sunday night booked under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 353. (Photo: Representational)

Two undertrials attack cop in Maharashtra after being denied home food

This project is very special for the Indian Space Research Organisation as for the first time a woman is heading any project at the ISRO. (Photo: File)

Chandrayaan 2: 'Rocket Women' lead India's second lunar mission



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nearly 100 per cent voter turnout in North Korea local polls, Kim Jong Un also votes

Kim visited a polling station in North Hamgyong province and voted for two candidates -- named Ju Song Ho and Jong Song Sik -- running for county assemblies in the area, KCNA reported. (Photo: File)
 

Trump surprises newly-weds by attending wedding reception in New Jersey

The President could be seen wearing a dark suit sans a tie during his appearance at the reception. (Photo: File)
 

Khan receives no US welcome at airport, takes metro to Pakistan envoy’s house

His visit comes as Pakistan has received a $6 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite concerns expressed by the US. (Photo: AP)
 

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Here's the contestants who entered madhouse

Bigg Boss Telugu 3. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active review: Budget Apple Watch 3 killer!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has finally been launched in India after debuting in various markets the world over.
 

Zee5 plans to emulate Netflix, to have mobile-only tariff packs

Zee5 aiming to increase it user base to 80 million by March from 70 million app downloads till March 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

HC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

The Calcutta High Court Monday extended by one week an interim protection from arrest granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with a CBI notice, asking him to appear before its officers for assisting into a multi-crore chit fund scam probe. (Photo: File)

Impose President's rule or dismiss Karnataka govt: Shiv Sena to Centre

Editorial further said: 'It is hard to predict when this drama would come to an end'. (Photo: Representational)

Decision to amend RTI Act is a bad move: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the decision to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act is not a correct move as it will end the independence of Central and State Information Commissions. (Photo: File)

K'taka crisis: Floor test today, confirms Speaker but calls rebels tomorrow

The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

LS adjourned till 2 pm after paying tributes to Ram Chandra Paswan, Sheila Dikshit

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla read the condolence messages. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham