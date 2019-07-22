Nation Politics 22 Jul 2019 K'taka crisis L ...
K'taka crisis LIVE: Speaker Ramesh Kumar summons MLAs tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 22, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 11:09 am IST
On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote.
The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
 The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly.

On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote.

 

Tension in both the camps i.e. JD(S)-Congress and the BJP, is apparently at its peak with leaders pulling up their socks and making all-out efforts to fetch numbers. In pursuit, both BJP and Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

10:55 am: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar summons rebel MLAs to meet him at his office at 11 am on July 23. The notice has been issued over disqualification (of rebel MLAs) petition by coalition leaders.

10.47 am: Supreme Court refuses to give early hearing on plea by two independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction to conclude floor test in Assembly on Monday.

10.30 am: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa along with BJP MLAs arrives at Vidhana Soudha. Congress-JD(S) coalition government to face floor test in Assembly.

10.27 am: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has said that the trust vote will take place before 6 pm today, reported News18.

10:00 am: The security around the Vidhan Sabha in Karnataka has been heightened ahead of Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s trust vote in the Assembly today.

9.30 am: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha; H D Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly.

9.00 am: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, Bengaluru, perform Yoga.

(Photo: Twitter/ ANI)(Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the Kumaraswamy-led government in jitters.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of the 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and 3 from JDS) are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding speaker) reducing the 14 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

...
'Will revive Congress,' 28-yr-old Pune engineer wishes to be next party chief

‘Will revive Congress,’ 28-yr-old Pune engineer wishes to be next party chief

Upset over his girlfriend marrying another man, Agra youth live-streams suicide on FB

Upset over his girlfriend marrying another man, Agra youth live-streams suicide on FB

LS Speaker Om Birla meets Ram Vilas Paswan, condoles his brother's death

LS Speaker Om Birla meets Ram Vilas Paswan, condoles his brother's death

'Whatever I said was in fit of anger, frustration,' says Satya Pal Malik

'Whatever I said was in fit of anger, frustration,' says Satya Pal Malik



'Will revive Congress,' 28-yr-old Pune engineer wishes to be next party chief

Gajanand Hosale, who works as a manager in a Bengaluru head-quartered manufacturing firm in Pune, is planning to submit his application form to the city unit president of Congress, Ramesh Bagwe, on July 23. (Photo: Twitter/ Rahul Gandhi)
 

Esha Gupta joins celebration of 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme

Esha Gupta and Naveli Deshmukh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bizarre reason why Apple doesn't prosecute factory workers who leak iPhone secrets

After the NPS identifies which worker stole Apple’s property, and reveal the company’s secret to the world, authorities like the police rarely arrest the culprit.
 

Toyota Fortuner vs rivals: Which one is more frugal?

While fuel economy is not the deciding factor when one plans to buy a big SUV.
 

Steve Jobs to Scott Forstall: Where is Apple's iconic 2007 iPhone dream team now?

Apple's iconic 2007 iPhone team. (Left to right: Phil Schiller, Tony Fadell, Jony Ive, Steve Jobs, Scott Forstall and Eddie Cue)
 

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
Karnataka gears up for trust vote today after missing two deadlines

The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly. (Photo: File)

Attend Assembly session, expose BJP: K'taka CM appeals rebel MLAs

The BJP and Congress leaders are simultaneously holding legislative party meetings in Bengaluru today. (Photo: PTI)

Didn't become MP to clean drains, toilets: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur comment came in response to a grievance raised by a BJP worker here over the issues faced by people due to lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the area. (Photo: File)

Ahead of trust vote, BJP, Congress leaders simultaneously hold meetings

BJP legislators met at Hotel Ramada in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka crisis: 'Trust vote debate is going on like a test match,' says BJP

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. (Photo: ANI)
