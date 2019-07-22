Cricket World Cup 2019

K Chandrasekhar Rao sends TRS leaders on inauguration spree

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jul 22, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 2:00 am IST
CM wants showpieces in place ahead of urban polls.
Hyderabad: State ministers and TRS legislators are rushing about launching and inaugurating various development programmes, especially in urban areas, following a directive from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr Rao has told them to complete holding the functions and laying foundation stones for new projects and inaugurate those projects that have been completed before the code of conduct for the municipal elections comes into force.

 

Sources said that Mr Rao is keen on going ahead with the elections next month.

The State Election Commission is expected to issue the notification for municipal polls at any date in the coming two weeks.

Sources pointed out that Mr Rao told the leaders that launching pending schemes and inaugurating completed projects would give confidence to people and would help the TRS candidates seek votes by showing the work that the party had done in their areas.With this order from the party boss, the ministers and MLAs went to their native districts after the two-day special session of the Assembly and on Saturday distributed enhanced pensions under the Asara scheme.

On Sunday they were busy inaugurating completed buildings of government schools, colleges, gram panchayats and laying foundations for the construction of cement concrete roads, drainages and installation of central lighting systems.

Education minister G. Jagadish Reddy laid the foundation in Kodad for a central lighting system to be installed at a cost of `19 crore. TRS MLA T. Harish Rao inaugurated buildings of the government degree college in Siddipet. Ministers Koppula Esh-war, Etala Rajendar and others have been on a spree launching various development activities.

Tags: trs legislators, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, state election commission, g. jagadish reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


