TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: As the BJP is gearing up for the party's national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3, the TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises” to Telangana in the last eight years and the NDA government's “continuous discrimination” against Telangana in the allocation of funds and projects and demanding that Prime Minister sanction funds and projects to the state during his two-day stay in Hyderabad.

When Modi visited Hyderabad on May 26 to attend an event at Indian Schools of Business (ISB) at Gachibowli, several banners and flexies had come up in the city questioning the Prime Minister. But these banners did not carry names of either persons or parties leaving the onlookers guessing who were behind this. TRS leaders later claimed that they were put up by "TRS supporters".

The TRS leadership is planning to adopt the same strategy this time too, said sources. The party wants to embarrass BJP leaders and cadres by putting up banners and flexies stating that this would be the third visit of Modi to Hyderabad within six months in 2022, after his visits in February and May, but they fetched nothing for Hyderabad or Telangana.

The party leadership is gathering details of recent tours of Modi to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

"In December last, Modi visited Uttar Pradesh, where he announced and launched development projects worth Rs 36,200 crore, which include 594-km long six-lane Ganga Expressway. Two months prior to it, he inaugurated six medical colleges in UP. He launched development works worth Rs 5,200 crore in his home constituency Varanasi. The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and north-eastern states also got major projects and funds. But he did not announce a single rupee or project for Telangana despite coming here twice. We want to question this discrimination towards Telangana when he visits Hyderabad soon," a senior TRS leader said.

He pointed out Modi, during his recent visit to Gujarat last week, launched development works worth Rs 21,000 crore and laid foundation for railway projects worth Rs 16,000 crore.

The banners and flexies to be put by the TRS for the PM's upcoming visit will question the scrapping of the ITIR-Hyderabad project, non-sanctioning of IIM, Navodaya Schools, Turmeric Board, national status to Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy projects, new railway lines, industrial corridors, defence corridors etc, no funds to Hyderabad Pharma City, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park etc by the BJP-led government at the Centre.