  
Nation Politics 22 Jun 2022 TRS misrule pushed s ...
Nation, Politics

TRS misrule pushed state into debt trap: Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jun 23, 2022, 2:52 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2022, 7:15 am IST
The TPCC chief wrote an open letter to CM K. Chandrashekar Rao on the matter and demanded a White Paper on the financial situation
TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)
 TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said the state was caught in a debt trap due to the misgovernance of the TRS  (TRS). Once the richest state, the government was unable to pay salaries to employees, especially model school staff and home guards, he said. The TPCC chief wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday on the matter and demanded a White Paper on the financial situation.

“The TRS government is selling valuable land and hiking taxes, thereby burdening the people,” he said and alleged that the pockets of a few contractors were being filled. The Chief Minister announced financial aid for other states while municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao spent crores of rupees for foreign trips, he said.

 

“Employees' families completely depend on monthly salaries and delay in payment is adversely affecting them. Farmers also have not received financial aid under the Rythu Bandhu scheme so far,” he said.

The TPCC president alleged that the Chief Minister ignored the plight of people and concentrated on his political plans. “At least the finance minister should have concentrated on the economic situation of the state, but he is busy with supporting the Bharat Rashtra Samiti plans of Chandrashekar Rao,” he said and demanded the state government issue a white paper on the financial position of the state. He said that the Congress was ready to fight against the state government for its financial misgovernance.

 

Revanth Reddy also said that the state government did not release funds for procurement of paddy in the last rabi season. “Rythu Bandhu funds are not yet released even though kharif agriculture operations began,” he said.

...
Tags: a. revanth reddy, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu being greeted by supporters as she arrives at Biju Patnaik International Airport to leave for New Delhi, in Bhubaneswar, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Droupadi Murmu in Delhi ahead of filing nomination papers

Voters waiting to cast their votes in a polling station at Atmakur segment on Thursday. (DC)

Atmakur by-election: 24.92 per cent polling till 11 am

The Bench said the state government had to take various factors into account while taking such a policy decision . (Representational image: AFP)

Telangana HC rules out any role in ban on sale of liquor

AIADMK supporters assemble in front of the venue of party's General Council Meeting, in Chennai, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

AIADMK meet throws weight behind EPS, sticks to single leader demand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uddhav vacates CM’s bungalow

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters gathered outside his official residence 'Varsha', before leaving for his personal residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Opposition finalises Sinha’s name

Yashwant Sinha. (PTI)

MVA in trouble, 30 Sena MLAs rebel

Eknath Shinde. (PTI)

BJP, Congress win 3 Rajya Sabha seats each in Karnataka, Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Congress candidates Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala flash the victory sign as they celebrate their victory in the Rajya Sabha elections 2022, in Jaipur, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->