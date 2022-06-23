TRS misrule pushed state into debt trap: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said the state was caught in a debt trap due to the misgovernance of the TRS (TRS). Once the richest state, the government was unable to pay salaries to employees, especially model school staff and home guards, he said. The TPCC chief wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday on the matter and demanded a White Paper on the financial situation.

“The TRS government is selling valuable land and hiking taxes, thereby burdening the people,” he said and alleged that the pockets of a few contractors were being filled. The Chief Minister announced financial aid for other states while municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao spent crores of rupees for foreign trips, he said.

“Employees' families completely depend on monthly salaries and delay in payment is adversely affecting them. Farmers also have not received financial aid under the Rythu Bandhu scheme so far,” he said.

The TPCC president alleged that the Chief Minister ignored the plight of people and concentrated on his political plans. “At least the finance minister should have concentrated on the economic situation of the state, but he is busy with supporting the Bharat Rashtra Samiti plans of Chandrashekar Rao,” he said and demanded the state government issue a white paper on the financial position of the state. He said that the Congress was ready to fight against the state government for its financial misgovernance.

Revanth Reddy also said that the state government did not release funds for procurement of paddy in the last rabi season. “Rythu Bandhu funds are not yet released even though kharif agriculture operations began,” he said.