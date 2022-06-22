  
Nation Politics 22 Jun 2022 BJP kicks up a notch ...
Nation, Politics

BJP kicks up a notch its online attacks on KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 22, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2022, 12:45 am IST
The party appears to have earnestly joined the online battle, something the ruling party had been adept for a while now
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting. (Photo by arrangement)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: With less than a fortnight to go before the BJP holds its biggest political conclave in the city on July 2 and 3, it is becoming more and more evident that the BJP’s big message for Telangana will be that it will go after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and the TRS rule over the past eight years as the party shifts its activity into higher gears in its drive to come to power in the state.

While BJP leaders have been going hammer and tongs at the Chief Minister and the TRS government for some time, the party appears to have earnestly joined the online battle, something the ruling party had been adept for a while now when it comes to attempts to influence social media users towards believing its version of the stories.

 

The recent past few days have seen an uptick in social media posts by the state BJP unit targeting the Chief Minister, including the coopting and admitting to the TRS leaders from other parties who were against formation of Telangana state, or on distributing positions to members of his immediate and extended family. In a running series of posts on ‘KCR’s failures’, and ‘Narendra Modi’s victories’, the party has been listing various state schemes that the BJP said were not implemented fully, or were only partially implemented by the TRS government, and compared them with similar Central government schemes.

 

The party also kept reminding its online followers on what it called the government jumping to rescue the accused in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case in May, but did not react to the strike by students of IIIT Basar.

A recurring theme of the BJP’s online attacks on the Chief Minister has been what the party leaders have been calling ‘dictatorial’ rule by Chandrashekar Rao. The tweets or posts on other social media platforms come from a small team that also does research on talking points for the party, a BJP leader explained.

 

These are supplemented by posts designed by support teams of individual leaders such as the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who too share the content they create with the online team who then post them on social media platforms, he explained.

...
Tags: telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 22 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

With development expected to be fast-paced in several newly developing areas in the city following revocation of GO-111, architects say the government should ensure sustainable and eco-friendly development. (DC representational photo)

GO-111: Ensure sustainable and eco-friendly development for new areas, say architects

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Sharad Pawar calls KCR over phone, TRS likely to support Yashwant Sinha

Draupadi Murmu. (PTI)

Murmu’s Presidential candidature boosts Telangana BJP

In the Chandanagar incident, the father of a minor girl was allegedly beaten up by Srinuvasulu, and was also coerced into withdrawing a complaint against the man who stalked, harassed and threatened his 16-year-old daughter in the name of love, apart from mentally and physically harassing to an extent of torching their vehicle. (Image credit: Facebook)

Top brass go slow on wicked cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Opposition finalises Sinha’s name

Yashwant Sinha. (PTI)

MVA in trouble, 30 Sena MLAs rebel

Eknath Shinde. (PTI)

TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)

Draupadi Murmu, tribal leader from Odisha, is BJP-led NDA candidate for President

Draupadi Murmu. (Wikimedia Commons)

Mamata, Opposition in a huddle over Presidential polls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI file Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->