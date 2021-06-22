Nation Politics 22 Jun 2021 Four new MLCs take o ...
Nation, Politics

Four new MLCs take oath, thank CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 22, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 12:08 am IST
R. V. Ramesh Yadav, Lella Appi Reddy, K. Moshen Raju and Thota Trimurthulu have been appointed under Governor’s quota
The four newly appointed MLCs of ruling YSR Congress took their oath of office on Monday. (Photo:Facebook @appireddy.lella )
  The four newly appointed MLCs of ruling YSR Congress took their oath of office on Monday. (Photo:Facebook @appireddy.lella )

VIJAYAWADA: The four newly appointed MLCs of ruling YSR Congress took their oath of office on Monday.

AP Legislative Council protem chairman Vithapu Balasubrmanyam administered oath to the MLCs – R. V. Ramesh Yadav, Lella Appi Reddy, K. Moshen Raju and Thota Trimurthulu, who have been appointed under Governor’s quota.

 

The new legislators of the upper house said they will work towards resolving people's issues and further strengthen YSRC government by taking up various development activities.

The protem chairman presented to new MLCs kits containing rules and norms they need to follow while functioning as legislators. Those present on the occasion were ministers Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Kurasala Kannababu, Mekathoti Sucharita, Thaneti Vanitha, Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju and Gummanur Jayaram, MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLCs and MLAs.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Appi Reddy said for him Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is God and would support the CM as long as his breath lasts. During his 30 years of political career, Appi Reddy has been chairman of Guntur agriculture market committee and YSRC candidate from Guntur West MLA constituency in 2014 elections.

Ramesh Yadav pointed out that he is the first BC MLC from Kadapa district. He said CM Jagan is treating BCs as Backbone Classes than Backward Classes.

Trimurthulu said he had lost the 2019 election unable to face the charisma of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said for the first time in his 25 years of political career, he has became MLC with the support of the Jagan.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, mlc, ap legislative council, jagan, r. v. ramesh yadav, lella appi reddy, k. moshen raju, thota trimurthulu, ysrc, kodali sri venkateswara rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Sharad Pawar (Photo:PTI)

Pawar renews Third Front bid under Rashtra Manch

Money not deposited into farmers’ accounts, charges TS Congress

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao pays tribute to Telangana ideologue Prof K. Jayashankar at his statute in Warangal to mark his 10th death anniversary on Monday. — DC

Warangal district will have new HQ: CM Chandrashekar Rao

Jagan was speaking at a review meeting on Covid-19, vaccination and progress of Nadu Nedu works in the health department. (Photo:DC)

Jagan calls for corporate-styled services in government hospitals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mamata links HC judge to BJP, seeks transfer of case

Tweeting a list of 10 cases, fought by Mr Chanda as a lawyer for the BJP, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien wondered: “See what we found. Matters where Justice Kaushik Chanda has appeared for the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Calcutta high court. And now he has been assigned to hear the Nandigram election case. One big coincidence?” — DC Image

Twitter campaign to declare Tulu as official language gets political support

Backing the campaign, Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel tweeted in Tulu saying, Efforts and talks are on to include Tulu in the eighth schedule. (PTI Photo)

Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag faction expels five party MPs

Both factions moved swiftly to take control of the party a day after Mr Paras, the youngest brother of Chirag Paswan's father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognised by the Lok Sabha secretariat as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House on Monday evening. — PTI

Kerala police files FIR against BJP state chief over bribery allegations

BJP Kerala state president K. Surendran (Image credit: Twitter/@surendranbjp)

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham