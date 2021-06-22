Four new MLCs take oath, thank CM Jagan

The four newly appointed MLCs of ruling YSR Congress took their oath of office on Monday. (Photo:Facebook @appireddy.lella )

VIJAYAWADA: The four newly appointed MLCs of ruling YSR Congress took their oath of office on Monday.

AP Legislative Council protem chairman Vithapu Balasubrmanyam administered oath to the MLCs – R. V. Ramesh Yadav, Lella Appi Reddy, K. Moshen Raju and Thota Trimurthulu, who have been appointed under Governor’s quota.

The new legislators of the upper house said they will work towards resolving people's issues and further strengthen YSRC government by taking up various development activities.

The protem chairman presented to new MLCs kits containing rules and norms they need to follow while functioning as legislators. Those present on the occasion were ministers Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Kurasala Kannababu, Mekathoti Sucharita, Thaneti Vanitha, Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju and Gummanur Jayaram, MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLCs and MLAs.

Speaking on the occasion, Appi Reddy said for him Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is God and would support the CM as long as his breath lasts. During his 30 years of political career, Appi Reddy has been chairman of Guntur agriculture market committee and YSRC candidate from Guntur West MLA constituency in 2014 elections.

Ramesh Yadav pointed out that he is the first BC MLC from Kadapa district. He said CM Jagan is treating BCs as Backbone Classes than Backward Classes.

Trimurthulu said he had lost the 2019 election unable to face the charisma of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said for the first time in his 25 years of political career, he has became MLC with the support of the Jagan.