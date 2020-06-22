90th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

425,810

1,185

Recovered

237,252

6,140

Deaths

13,704

307

Maharashtra132075657446170 Delhi59746330132175 Tamil Nadu5937732754757 Gujarat27317193571664 Uttar Pradesh1773110995550 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka91505618137 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Telangana78023731210 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir5956338282 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Rise to the occasion: Congress to BJP on Ladakh standoff
Nation, Politics

Rise to the occasion: Congress to BJP on Ladakh standoff

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2020, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 5:05 pm IST
Dear Sh Nadda and the BJP, Stop compromising on 'national security' and India's 'territorial integrity, said Rahul Gandhi
An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range near Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh. AFP
 An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range near Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh. AFP

New Delhi: The Congress hit back at the BJP on Monday for its attack on former prime minister Manmohan Singh and asked the saffron party not to compromise on national security and the country's territorial integrity, saying it would be the "biggest disservice" to the armed forces.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Singh has given an important advice and hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would adhere to it politely as it was given in the country's interest.

 

"Dear Sh Nadda and the BJP, Stop compromising on 'national security' and India's 'territorial integrity'.

"This would be the biggest disservice to our Armed Forces and our 20 martyrs. Don't buckle down, have the strength to 'rise to the occasion'. We'll give the government every support," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

His comments came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda hit out at Singh, accusing him of "abjectly surrendering" hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China and "presiding over" 600 incursions made by the neighbouring country between 2010 and 2013 during his prime ministership.

Nadda also asked the former prime minister to stop "insulting" the armed forces repeatedly and questioning their valour, alleging that Congress leaders did so post the surgical strikes.

"Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese! During the UPA years saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our forces.

"One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!" Nadda said in tweets.

In his first remarks on the Ladakh face-off, the former prime minister said Modi must be mindful of the implications of his words and cannot allow China to use those as a vindication of its position.

Noting that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership, Singh called upon the prime minister to ensure justice for the soldiers who died defending India's territorial integrity.

...
galwan valley, ladakh standoff, congress chief rahul gandhi
India, Delhi, New Delhi


