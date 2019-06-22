Cricket World Cup 2019

World Asia 22 Jun 2019 FATF decides to keep ...
World, Asia

FATF decides to keep Pak in 'Grey' list

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
The FATF currently has 35 members and two regional organisations - European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council.
The international terror financing watchdog FATF has decided to keep Pakistan on its 'Grey' list for failure to curb funnelling of funds to terror groups LeT, JeM and others and has given a September deadline to compile with its 27-point action plan, sources here said. (Photo: File)
 The international terror financing watchdog FATF has decided to keep Pakistan on its 'Grey' list for failure to curb funnelling of funds to terror groups LeT, JeM and others and has given a September deadline to compile with its 27-point action plan, sources here said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The international terror financing watchdog FATF has decided to keep Pakistan on its 'Grey' list for failure to curb funnelling of funds to terror groups LeT, JeM and others and has given a September deadline to compile with its 27-point action plan, sources here said.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which concluded its week-long meeting in Florida in the US, also asked Pakistan to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustainable measures to address global concerns related to terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from the territory under its control.

 

"The FATF has decided to continue to keep Pakistan on its compliance document (i.e. Grey List) for its International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG) for its failure to complete the action plan items due in January and May 2019," an FATF spokesperson said in a statement.

The FATF continuing Pakistan in the 'Grey' list means it’s downgrading by IMF, World Bank, ADB, EU and also a reduction in risk rating by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. This will add to the financial problems of Pakistan, which is seeking aid from all possible international avenues.

The FATF said, "We expect Pakistan to take all necessary steps to effectively implement the FATF Action Plan fully within the remaining time frame i.e. by September 2019, in accordance with its political commitment to the FATF and take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustainable measures to address global concerns related to terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from any territory under its control.”

During the FATF meeting, the US, the UK and France were some prominent countries to have voiced concern over Pakistan's failure to do enough to contain terror funding in its soil and not registering cases against terror masterminds Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar under anti-terror laws, sources said on Saturday.

Pakistan continues to state that it has seized more than 700 properties of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), similar to what it did as a result of its previous grey listing in 2012. 

However, FATF members are concerned that there are no cases registered against the terror leadership, namely Saeed and Masood and other UN-designated terrorists. India's stand at the FATF Plenary and other related discussions have always been consistent regarding Pakistan.

India has steadfastly supported the move of four nominating countries – the US, the UK, Germany and France – in February 2018.  These countries have voiced their concern that Pakistan is not doing enough to contain terror funding on its soil.

One of the key points made by these countries is the absence of a proper understanding in Pakistan of trans-national risk i.e., risk posed to neighbouring and other nations by designated terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.

In June 2018, Pakistan was placed in the 'grey' list and given a 27-point action plan by FATF. This plan was reviewed at the last plenary in October 2018 and for the second time in February, when the country was again put into the 'gray' list after India submitted new information about Pakistan-based terrorist groups. In a bid to bluff the financial watchdog, Pakistani authorities have shown arrests of LeT, JeM, JuD and FiF cadres. But all were apprehended under its Maintenance of Public Order Act and not under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Under the MPO Act, authorities cannot hold a detainee beyond 60 days. Pakistan has detained JeM founder Azhar and LeT founder Saeed mostly under the laws that provide for detention for apprehension of breach of peace, they have never been prosecuted under anti-terror laws.

The FATF implements UN designations, which do not warrant arrest. They ask only for freeze of funds, denial of access to weapons and travel embargo. The financial watchdog also wants nations to impose penalties that are proportionate and dissuasive.

The FATF currently has 35 members and two regional organisations - European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council.

In the last meeting of the FATF in Paris, it said Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies, including by adequately demonstrating its proper understanding of the terror financing risks posed by the terrorist groups and conducting supervision on a risk-sensitive basis, demonstrating that remedial actions and sanctions are applied in cases of Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism violations and that these actions have an effect on AML/CFT compliance by financial institutions.

...
Tags: fatf, pakistan, india, terrorism
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Nine people on board a twin engine aircraft died Friday night in a crash on Oahu's North Shore, officials said. (Representational Image)

9 killed after aircraft crashes in Hawaii, says authorities

The Press Association news agency reported Johnson's spokesman did not respond to repeated calls for comment. (Photo: File)

Neighbour sends cops to Boris Johnson's home after 'row': report

US President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran’s downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. (Photo: File)

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

The SEALs said shots came from the tower where Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was posted and they watched through their scopes as the civilians fell to the ground. (Photo: The SEALs said shots came from the tower where Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was posted and they watched through their scopes as the civilians fell to the ground. (Photo: representational)

US platoon SEAL's chief gunned down girl, old man in Iraq, fellow Navy men confirms



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands watch summer solstice from Stonehenge

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun. (Photo: AP)
 

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

US President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran’s downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. (Photo: File)
 

Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men

The Conservatives are choosing a new leader — who will also become the next prime minister — as the UK Parliament is deadlocked and Britain’s departure from the EU has been delayed until October 31. (Photo: File)
 

The ‘top-5’ countries throwing plastic waste in the Oceans

China is the worst offender. (Representational Image)
 

How to kill that yawn

Sarfaraz Ahmed
 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

In surprise move, Sri Lanka extends emergency for another month

A state of emergency was extended by Sri Lanka's President on Saturday, going back on pledges to relax the tough laws introduced after the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people. (Photo: File)

Protestors end 15-hour long siege of police headquarters in Hong Kong

Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of protestors arrested during previous clashes. (Photo: File)

The ‘top-5’ countries throwing plastic waste in the Oceans

China is the worst offender. (Representational Image)

China rules out India's NSG entry without talks on NPT

Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the NPT should be allowed to enter the organisation which is a 48-member grouping that regulates the global nuclear commerce. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

A separate parliamentary probe is also underway to fix responsibility of ignoring the intelligence warnings about the impending attacks. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham