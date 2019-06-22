Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; Afghanistan cross 150, need 74 runs in 66 balls
 
Nation Politics 22 Jun 2019 DMK vouches to ditch ...
Nation, Politics

DMK vouches to ditch Congress, go solo in local body polls in TN

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
DMK president Stalin, however, shares a cordial relationship with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
DMK and Congress, senior leader of the former party K N Nehru said that DMK is carrying Congress in a 'palanquin' on its shoulders.
 DMK and Congress, senior leader of the former party K N Nehru said that DMK is carrying Congress in a 'palanquin' on its shoulders.

Chennai: Seems like all is not well between coalition partners DMK and Congress, senior leader of the former party K N Nehru on Saturday called for contesting the upcoming local body elections alone in Tamil Nadu.

Nehru said that DMK is carrying Congress in a "palanquin" on its shoulders.

 

"It will be good if we contest the local body polls alone. How many days should we carry the palanquin for them," Nehru said here.

However, he said that last word in the matter will be of DMK chief M K Stalin.

The leader said, "It is my opinion but I will agree with what my leader says. If he asks us to carry Congress on our shoulders, we are ready."

DMK president Stalin, however, shares a cordial relationship with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. At the time of Lok Sabha elections, he had advocated that the Gandhi should be made prime minister if UPA came to power at the Centre.

Local body elections are due in 2016 Tamil Nadu and have been delayed owing to various reasons.

DMK had filed a case in the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court on the issue.

DMK and Congress fought the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance. While DMK won 23 seats, the grand old party bagged eight out of total 38 seats in the state.

...
Tags: mk stalin, rahul gandhi, k n nehru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Led by former Union minister and Bardhaman-Durgapur MP S S Ahluwalia, other members of the delegation were newly-elected MPs and former police officers Satyapal Singh and B D Ram. (Photo: ANI twitter)

BJP delegation visits Bengal's Bhatpara, claims police firing killed 2

The 'dinner diplomacy' comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan to attend the G20 summit. (Photo: PTI)

Foreign Minister hosts dinner for diplomats, ambassadors

Irani had defeated Gandhi from the high-prestige Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Woman falls on Smriti Irani's feet, MP promises to solve her problem in Amethi

The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)

Army prepared for emerging security challenges: General Rawat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar BJP leaders observe moment of silence over AES deaths

So far, as many as 128 children have died due to the vector-borne disease in the state, including 108 children at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 20 children at Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur district. (Photo: ANI)

Tej Pratap Yadav meets Lalu Prasad at RIMS

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. (Photo: ANI)

When will you quit politics?: Posters asking for Sidhu's resignation seen in Punjab

The posters carried Sidhu's promise, 'I will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi,' the Congress leader had in one of his campaign rallies. (Photo: ANI)

Rape accused BSP MP Atul Rai surrenders in court

Rai, who has denied the rape allegations, had been on the run since the lodging of the FIR. (Photo: File)

DMK holds statewide protest over water scarcity issue in Tamil Nadu

The locals too have expressed anger towards the state government. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham