Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; Afghanistan cross 150, need 74 runs in 66 balls
 
Nation Politics 22 Jun 2019 Chandrababu Naidu ho ...
Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu holds teleconference with TDP leaders after 4 MPs joined BJP

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 8:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 8:08 pm IST
The move is seen as a major setback to N Chandrababu Naidu-led party which suffered massive losses in the recent elections.
he party lost power to YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and could manage to win a meagre three seats in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)
 he party lost power to YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and could manage to win a meagre three seats in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: In the backdrop of four TDP MP's recently joining the BJP, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with senior leaders of his party on Saturday from Europe.

Naidu who is on a tour to Europe discussed a host of issues with the senior functionaries of his party including the recent developments encompassing the shifting of guards by 4 of Rajya Sabha MPs of TDP. The senior leaders assembled at his residence in Amaravati.

 

In what can be called a major blow to TDP, four Rajya Sabha MPs YS Chowdary, C M Ramesh, T G Venkatesh, all from Andhra Pradesh, and G Mohan Rao who hails from Telangana joined the BJP in presence of its Working President J P Nadda on Thursday. The move is seen as a major setback to N Chandrababu Naidu-led party which suffered massive losses in the recent elections. The party lost power to YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and could manage to win a meagre three seats in Lok Sabha.

TDP leaders opined that their party MPs joining BJP is a "clear cut case of defection". They alleged that BJP is indulging in such unethical practices as it has no majority in Rajya Sabha

He also discussed Andhra Pradesh government reportedly taking custody of Praja Vedika, the hall next to Chandrababu Naidu's residence to hold a conference. Initially, the state government had planned to hold the conference at the state secretariat, but, changed the plan on Friday evening. The development is seen as a signal that the government is in no mood to allocate the building to Naidu, now the leader of Opposition.

Praja Vedika was constructed next to the residence of Naidu by the previous TDP government. It was being used for both government and party activities. TDP alleged that government officials got the Praja Vedika vacated, they also accused that officials have thrown out the personal belongings of N Chandrababu Naidu from Praja Vedika.

...
Tags: n chandrababu naidu, j p nadda, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Led by former Union minister and Bardhaman-Durgapur MP S S Ahluwalia, other members of the delegation were newly-elected MPs and former police officers Satyapal Singh and B D Ram. (Photo: ANI twitter)

BJP delegation visits Bengal's Bhatpara, claims police firing killed 2

The 'dinner diplomacy' comes days ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan to attend the G20 summit. (Photo: PTI)

Foreign Minister hosts dinner for diplomats, ambassadors

Irani had defeated Gandhi from the high-prestige Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Woman falls on Smriti Irani's feet, MP promises to solve her problem in Amethi

The Army chief was also briefed on the infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold. (Photo: ANI)

Army prepared for emerging security challenges: General Rawat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DMK vouches to ditch Congress, go solo in local body polls in TN

DMK and Congress, senior leader of the former party K N Nehru said that DMK is carrying Congress in a 'palanquin' on its shoulders.

Bihar BJP leaders observe moment of silence over AES deaths

So far, as many as 128 children have died due to the vector-borne disease in the state, including 108 children at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 20 children at Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur district. (Photo: ANI)

Tej Pratap Yadav meets Lalu Prasad at RIMS

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on December 23, 2017. (Photo: ANI)

When will you quit politics?: Posters asking for Sidhu's resignation seen in Punjab

The posters carried Sidhu's promise, 'I will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi,' the Congress leader had in one of his campaign rallies. (Photo: ANI)

Rape accused BSP MP Atul Rai surrenders in court

Rai, who has denied the rape allegations, had been on the run since the lodging of the FIR. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham