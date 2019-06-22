Cricket World Cup 2019

BJP's vote share increased despite SP-BSP alliance: Rajnath

Singh further talked about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter wants to fulfil the basic necessities of people.
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited his constituency, Lucknow, where he said that BJP's thumping win in the elections was a 'huge thing' as the party's vote share increased despite the SP-BSP alliance. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: After getting re-elected to Parliament with a massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited his constituency, Lucknow, where he said that BJP's thumping win in the elections was a "huge thing" as the party's vote share increased despite the SP-BSP alliance.

"After SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, even senior leaders used to think, we (BJP) will only get 10-15 seats and not 72. But even after staying in power for five years, there was no anti-incumbency. On the contrary, there was pro-incumbency. BJP's vote share increased," Singh said while addressing an event here.

 

The Defence Minister took the opportunity to praise the soldiers for enhancing the pride of the country.

"Our soldiers carried out a surgical strike and then conducted multiple air strikes in Balakot, which tells the world that India is a strong country, not a weak one," Singh said.

Singh further talked about the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter wants to fulfil the basic necessities of people. "For this, the government has already initiated several mega projects," he said.

