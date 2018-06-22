search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Remember 2019 is not 2014: JD(U) seeks fair deal on seat share with BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 22, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
JD(U) expects that BJP, which is the lead partner in the alliance, will take an initiative to seal the deal well in time.
On being asked what if the BJP want the results of the last LS polls to be the basis for seat-sharing agreement, JD(U) sources said this logic was flawed. (Photo: File)
 On being asked what if the BJP want the results of the last LS polls to be the basis for seat-sharing agreement, JD(U) sources said this logic was flawed. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) is seeking a fair and comprehensive seat sharing agreement among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2020 Bihar Assembly polls.

JD(U) expects that the BJP, which is the lead partner in the alliance, will take an initiative to seal the deal well in time,  The Indian Express report quoted party sources as saying.

 

There has been no proposal from the BJP till now, the sources added.

However, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has not fixated on the number, the sources said when asked how many seats the party wish to contest in the two elections.

“We want all sides to sit together and fix the shares of parties, which are just and fair and take current ground realities in account,” the sources said.

On being asked what if the BJP want the results of the last Lok Sabha polls to be the basis for seat-sharing agreement, the sources said this logic was flawed.

“One has to remember that 2019 is not 2014,” they said while underlining the fact that “results of by-elections show that public mood seems to have undergone a change”.

NDA had received 31 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar, winning 173 of the 243 Assembly segments with the BJP alone bagging 22 seats.

“Can the ruling combination repeat this performance?” the sources questioned.

They further said as the JD(U) had secured only two seats, “Can they expect us to field candidates in only two constituencies now?”

The JD(U) sources also said if the latest poll performance was the yardstick, then the 2015 Assembly results should also hold. The JD(U) had won 71 Assembly seats against 53 of the BJP.

“Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP has six members in the Lok Sabha, but only two MLAs in Bihar, while Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP had three seats in the Lok Sabha but only two members in the Assembly. Would they be content with the same number of seats?” they added.

Emphasising on a pragmatic approach, the sources want the BJP to make efforts in making the NDA more cohesive. They also want the saffron party to consult its allies and address their issues from time to time, The Indian Express report further said.

The sources also raised the issue of absence of representation of the JD(U) in the central government and said that the BJP was well represented in the Bihar government.

Special status for Bihar would improve coalition prospects in the state, the JD(U) sources further said.

Tags: jd(u), nda, bjp, seat-sharing arrangement, bihar special status, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.
 

3-year-old Princess Charlotte already 'obsessed' with fashion, Prince William reveals

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. (Photo: AP)
 

Man almost dies after 3 days of constipation causes build-up of faeces

Removal of the build up restored blood supply to his leg and doctors located pulse again (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion's man of the moment Abloh reigns over Paris shows

It was clear by the mood at the show that expectations for artistic director Abloh’s debut were at stratospheric levels. (Photo: AP)
 

Optoma ML330 Review: Good projector, cursory smart features

The projector is based on Android platform so you can download apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and start streaming content.
 

Samsung rollsout 8TB SSD for data centres

The new SSD is built with 16 of Samsung’s 512GB NAND packages, each stacked in 16 layers of 256GB 3-bit V-NAND chips.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamal Haasan can meet Donald Trump as well, says D Jayakumar

D Jayakumar.

BJP militant organisation, dividing people along religious lines: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked TMC cadre and workers to increase mass contact ahead of the Lok Sabha poll due next year. (Photo: File/PTI)

It’s too early: Kamal Haasan on tie-up with Cong after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan addresses the media after meeting UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Got 17 crore votes in 2014, target for 2019 is 22 crore, says BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP Chief Amit Shah said the party is only concerned about the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File/ANI)

BJP formed J&K govt out of greed, withdrew support after spreading anarchy: Shiv Sena

J&K was on Wednesday placed under Governor's rule after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner PDP, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham