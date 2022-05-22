Nation Politics 22 May 2022 Remove dargah at Sri ...
Nation, Politics

Remove dargah at Sri Jogulamba temple: Raja Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2022, 7:31 am IST
In a letter to the ASI, he said that the temple is one of the Maha Shakti Peethams and is visited by thousands of devotees from all over
Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)
 Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (PTI)

HYDERABAD: BJP legislator from the city T Raja Singh urged Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ‘remove non-Hindu religious constructions’ from the premises of the Sri Jogulamba temple at Alampur in Gadwal district.

In a letter to the ASI, he said that the temple is one of the Maha Shakti Peethams and is visited by thousands of devotees from all over.

 

He said that many years ago, a dargah appeared all of a sudden inside the temple premises and a kaman (arch) was constructed overnight. But no action was initiated by the government against the illegal encroachment into a Hindu temple, he pointed out.

...
Tags: bjp mla t raja singh, asi, sri jogulamba temple at alampur
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Batadrava police station set on fire on Saturday (PTI)

Homes razed after mob in Assam sets police station afire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

PM Modi off to Tokyo for Quad meet

Chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao gives a memento to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

You have power to change governments, KCR tells farmers

Around 11.30 pm, Naseer was at a pan shop located at Road No. 1 in Alkapuri Township when the other two confronted him. — Representatoinal image/DC

Youth attacked over love affair, critically injured



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After SC verdict boost, KCR leaves on Bharat Yatra today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

Row over Rahul Gandhi visit to Osmania varsity

Osmania University. (DC Image)

Shiv Sena slams BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row, says Hindutva is culture, not chaos

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

BJP ended 'culture of corruption' in Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 51 feet bronze statue of Lord Parshuram, at Tezu in Lohit district, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->