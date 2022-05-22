Remove dargah at Sri Jogulamba temple: Raja Singh

HYDERABAD: BJP legislator from the city T Raja Singh urged Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ‘remove non-Hindu religious constructions’ from the premises of the Sri Jogulamba temple at Alampur in Gadwal district.

In a letter to the ASI, he said that the temple is one of the Maha Shakti Peethams and is visited by thousands of devotees from all over.

He said that many years ago, a dargah appeared all of a sudden inside the temple premises and a kaman (arch) was constructed overnight. But no action was initiated by the government against the illegal encroachment into a Hindu temple, he pointed out.