Kavitha fires fresh salvo at BJP, Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 22, 2022, 3:05 am IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 6:57 am IST
Addressing a party meeting in the Korutla Assembly constituency on Saturday, Kavitha took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched a fresh attack on the BJP and the Congress, accusing them of working as a syndicate, depriving farmers of their basic rights while pretending to fight for them. She alleged that the Congress and its MLC T. Jeevan Reddy did nothing for turmeric farmers while the TRS government was committed to fight for farmers and people in the state.

Addressing a party meeting in the Korutla Assembly constituency on Saturday, Kavitha took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “The truth is that ‘Modi hai to mushkil hai,’” to highlight the massive inflation and record-breaking unemployment in the country.

 

She said the Centre had no answer for its step-motherly behaviour towards Telangana. She asked why the BJP government had not allocated a single IIM, medical college or Navodaya School to Telangana.

She called the Congress’ ‘Warangal Declaration’ a ‘paper of lies’, and asked the party leader Rahul Gandhi to say how many times he had fought for the cause of farmers of Telangana. She asked how many Congress-ruled states had implemented the party’s promises to farmers.

Kavitha said national leaders had turned into ‘political tourists’, visiting the state to settle political scores. She said it was only the TRS government that stood by the farmers at every step and transferred Rs 50,000 crore to their accounts.

 

