Do not fear Covid19: CM tells patients at MGM ward

Published May 22, 2021, 12:20 am IST
Updated May 22, 2021, 12:23 am IST
KCR asked patients to cite shortcomings, if any, and jotted down some complaints
Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao interacting with inmates of the Covid ward at MGM hospital in Warangal on Friday. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao interacting with inmates of the Covid ward at MGM hospital in Warangal on Friday. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

WARANGAL: Exploring the idea of shifting the Warangal Central Prison out of the city and setting up a health facility in its place, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao toured Warangal and took a round of the Covid ward inside the MGM hospital.

Wearing a mask and a face-shield, the CM walked up to Covid-19 patients inside the ICU ward and enquired about the treatment they were receiving. He asked them to cite shortcomings, if any, and jotted down some complaints. He also examined the medical equipment in the ward.

 

The CM asked the patients not to entertain any fear about the disease. An elderly man from Mattewada, Venkatachary, told the CM he was getting good medical attention. He also raised slogans of ‘KCR Zindabad’.

Later, the CM visited the general ward and asked officials to procure all required equipment at any cost. He appreciated the works of doctors and others in the hospital.

After taking over the health portfolio from Etela Rajendar, Chandrashekar Rao has been busy overseeing the treatment of Coronavirus patients in state-run hospitals. He recently visited Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

 

As part of changes in MGM hospital, the superintendent Dr Nagarjuna Reddy has been replaced with Dr V. Chandrashekar ahead of the CM’s visit.

After lunch at Rajya Sabha MP V. Lakshmikantha Rao’s residence in Hunter Road, Rao headed for the Warangal central prison. He interacted with the inmates and evinced interest in the products they made. He elicited information from the officials.

...
