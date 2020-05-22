59th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

118,654

428

Recovered

48,610

57

Deaths

3,585

1

Maharashtra41642117261454 Tamil Nadu13967628295 Gujarat129105488773 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan62813542152 Madhya Pradesh59812844271 Uttar Pradesh55153204138 West Bengal31971193259 Andhra Pradesh2667170554 Punjab2028181939 Bihar19875719 Telangana1699103645 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir144968420 Odisha11893937 Haryana103168114 Kerala6915105 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Politics 22 May 2020 Declare Cyclone Amph ...
Nation, Politics

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

PTI
Published May 22, 2020, 5:36 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 5:45 pm IST
The leaders of the 22 parties, who met through video-conferencing, passed a resolution in this regard
Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.
 Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

New Delhi: Twenty-two opposition parties urged the Centre on Friday to immediately declare the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal as a national calamity and called for substantially helping the two states in facing the impact of the disaster.

The leaders of the 22 parties, who met through video-conferencing, passed a resolution in this regard and said relief and rehabilitation should be the topmost priority at this juncture.

 

"We, the opposition parties, extend our sympathy and support to the governments and people of West Bengal and Odisha in meeting the impact of the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan," the resolution said.

It said a natural calamity like Cyclone Amphan has come as a double blow to the states amid the coronavirus pandemic, breaking the spirits of people.

"Opposition parties, therefore, urge the central government to immediately declare this as a national calamity and substantially help the states in facing the impact of this disaster," the resolution said.

It added that the people of Odisha and West Bengal urgently need the support and solidarity of the governments and citizens of the country.

Noting that relief and rehabilitation should be the topmost priority at this juncture, the resolution said the possibility of an outbreak of other diseases as a result of the calamity must also not be ignored.

"We, the opposition parties, call upon the central government to provide urgent help to our fellow citizens/countrymen," it said.

During the meeting, the leaders conveyed their deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to the cyclone.

"We express our solidarity and sympathies with the pain of those who have suffered other losses. The country and its people are already in the midst of a grim struggle for survival combating the Covid-19 pandemic," they said.

The meeting called by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was attended by the leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Left parties, among others.

...
Tags: aicc president sonia gandhi, cyclone amphan, west bengal cyclone, odisha cyclone, national calamity


Latest From Nation

Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

Covid numbers shoot up in Karnataka. (PTI)

Covid-19 in Karnataka: Third time in a week, cases cross 100 mark in a single day

Representational image. (AP)

Coronavirus besieges India as country sees biggest single-day spike with 6K cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing the media. (ANI)

Cyclone Amphan: After West Bengal aerial survey, PM announces Rs 1K crore assistance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shiv Sena questions Centre, asks whether India is not 'self reliant' at present

Shiv Sena targets BJP over Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Other states unwilling to take back migrants stranded in Maharashtra: Thorat

File image of Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Congress: Modiji, please give them Nyay

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Twitter)

Rahul urges PM to take action against 'profiteering' in Covid19 test kits procurement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Kamal Nath: Madhya Pradesh is second on corona death list but has no health minister

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham