'Tit for tat' says Paswan on threat of violence after poll results

New Delhi: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, reacting to the news reports about the possibility of violence breaking out in the country after the election results would be announced on May 23, said that “there will be tit for tat”.

“Dekhiye, PM ne kuch nahi kiya hai. Prastav me bhi kuch nahi hai. Lekin humlog...ye (Rajnath) bhi kuch nahi kahenge...Lekin hum kahna chahte hain tit for tat hoga...samajh gaye na...(see, PM has not done anything. There is nothing in the resolution. But we...he (Rajnath) will not even say...but I want to say...there will be a tit for tat... understand),” Paswan said.

Paswan was talking to the media persons after attending the dinner hosted by the BJP president Amit Shah. Home Minister Rajnath was also present alongside Paswan.

Paswan dismissed the Opposition’s charge of EVM tampering calling it an excuse as their defeat is certain.

He also said that that the NDA would win more seats than predicted in the exit polls. “Sweets and garlands are ready,” he added.

Former NDA ally and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha had threatened his political opponents of violence and bloodshed, if they tamper with the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

A delegation of 22 opposition parties had met the EC on Tuesday to register their complaint on the functioning of EVMs and convey their demands to the EC.