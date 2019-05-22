LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Politics

States alerted by Home Ministry of possible violence on result day

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published May 22, 2019, 6:06 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 6:34 pm IST
Photo: Representational image
New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has alerted the State chief secretaries & state police chiefs on Wednesday regarding the possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow.

MHA has asked States and UTs to maintain law & order, peace & public tranquility.

 

States/UTs were further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of the counting of votes.

Former NDA ally and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha had threatened his political opponents on Tuesday of violence and bloodshed, if they tamper with the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

