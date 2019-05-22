LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 22 May 2019 Siddaramaiah not doi ...
Nation, Politics

Siddaramaiah not doing well as coordination committee head: JD(S)'s H Vishwanath

ANI
Published May 22, 2019, 2:42 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 2:42 pm IST
The JD(S) leader went on to add that Congress leader Siddaramiah not performing his job well.
However, Vishwanath has expressed that despite all issues, the 'coalition government will stay for the long term.' (Photo: File)
 However, Vishwanath has expressed that despite all issues, the 'coalition government will stay for the long term.' (Photo: File)

Kolar: Adding fuel to the internecine fighting in the ruling coalition in Karnataka, state JD(S) president H. Vishwanath criticised coalition's coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah stating that he is not doing well at the post.

"I am not only talking about Siddaramaiah. My point is as chief, Siddaramaiah should take both parties together and it is very important to implement the common minimum programme. We have not understood till now the policies, rules and regulations of the coalition. Who will write? It should be the president," he told media here.

 

The JD(S) leader went on to add that Congress leader Siddaramiah not performing his job well.

"(As) president of JD(S), within my limits I am trying to bring to the notice of the government the things that can be done. Between me and Siddaramaiah, we don't have anything personal, we have nothing. Your feeling that as the chief of the coordination committee Siddaramaiah is not doing well... I say yes," he added.

However, Vishwanath has expressed that despite all issues, the "coalition government will stay for the long term."

"We have to go for polls once in five years. We can't hold elections every year. Elections cannot be finished within Rs 5 or 10 lakhs. Now for the Assembly elections, we need crores of rupees... HD Kumaraswamy will continue as Chief Minister of Karnataka for a full term," he said.

"In UPA 1 and UPA 2, Sonia Gandhi was the president of the coalition committee... She ran 10 years coalition government successfully. She also wrote about common minimum programs... She also implemented it. My question is why it's not happening here," he added.

His comments come after Congress leader Roshan Baig had on Tuesday attacked AICC incharge of Karnataka K Venugopal as a buffoon, Siddaramiah as arrogant and state working president of Congress Dinesh Gundu Rao as a flop show.

The party has served a showcause notice seeking an explanation from him within a week. To which, the Congress MLA said he will not even bother reading the notice as it has "clearly been sent on the orders of the same people whose incompetencies were highlighted" by him.

Baig has accused Congress Legislature Party Leader (CLP) Siddaramaiah for the "collapse" of the Congress-JD(U) alliance in the state.

Amidst the friction in the coalition in Karnataka, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy cancelled his visit to New Delhi to meet Election Commission, along with the 21 opposition parties, over the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, h vishwanath, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

‘Two terrorists identified as Zahid Mantoo of Shopian and Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam were neutralised in the encounter,’ the senior police official said. (Photo: ANI)

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter

The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police there is investigating the case. (Photo: Representational | AP)

Indian Air Force Rafale office broken into in France

The four names cleared by the government are justices Aniruddha Bose, A S Bopanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. (Photo: Asian Age)

Govt clears names of 4 judges for elevation to Supreme Court: Sources

The Commission is learnt to have decided to follow the established procedure of counting voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips for the mandatory five polling stations per assembly segment of each parliamentary constituency at the end of the entire counting process. (Photo: Representational image)

'No change in VVPAT counting procedure,' says EC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
 

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

The Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 while the Redmi Note 7S’ pricing begins at Rs 10,999.
 

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. (Photo: Representational)
 

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

Battelle’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) programme for a minimally invasive neural interface system, has been named ‘BrainSTORMS’ (Brain System to Transmit Or Receive Magnetoelectric Signals). (Representational Image)
 

'Super Sherpa' passionately gives back to his village and community

Apa Sherpa (centre) hands over a computer to Chakra Karki, representative of a school from Dhuske, Okhaldhunga district in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo: AP)
 

Cops unaware for over a day that their station had been robbed

Till now, police have arrested two women in connection to the burglary. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SC grants 5 day arrest protection to BJP’s Arjun Singh in WB

‘No coercive action will be taken against BJP candidate Arjun Singh for 7 days in cases lodged against him by WB Police,’ says the Supreme Court. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Don't be disheartened by fake exit polls, Rahul Gandhi tells party workers

His appeal to workers came a day after opposition parties raised concerns over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs and asked the Election Commission to ensure transparency in counting. (Photo: File)

'Tit for tat' says Paswan on threat of violence after poll results

Union Minister Ram VIilas Paswan (Photo: File)

EC rejects Opposition's demands concernining EVMs

Election Commission of India (Photo: File)

Exit polls were to boost stock market, disrupt opposition unity: Veerappa Moily

'On the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham