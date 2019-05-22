SC grants 5 day arrest protection to BJP’s Arjun Singh in WB

‘No coercive action will be taken against BJP candidate Arjun Singh for 7 days in cases lodged against him by WB Police,’ says the Supreme Court. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Wednesday gave protection from arrest for five days to BJP candidate from Barrackpore constituency in West Bengal, Arjun Singh, in view of various cases lodged against him. A Bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice MR Shah grants protection to Singh from arrest in cases registered against him by the West Bengal police.

The Supreme Court has stated that violence has become common in West Bengal and for no issue, some people fight.

“No coercive action will be taken against BJP candidate Arjun Singh for 7 days in cases lodged against him by WB Police,” the apex court has also stated.

The Supeme Court said its order granting protection to BJP candidate Arjun Singh will cease after May 28, and has asked him to seek bail before appropriate forum.

