Nation Politics 22 Apr 2022 Naidu betrayed SHG w ...
Nation, Politics

Naidu betrayed SHG women, says CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Apr 22, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Believing Naidu, SHG women’s debt went over ₹ 14,205 crore, their SHGs lost credentials and they joined NPA list
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took to task previous state government, specifically then CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu saying they had betrayed women’s self-help groups (SHGs) by going back on their electoral promise of 2014 to waive off all their pending loans.

Addressing a gathering after releasing the third tranche of YSR Sunna Vaddi – zero interest scheme – in Ongole on Friday, the Chief Minister pointed out that following the unkept promise, SHG women got caught in debt trap after not paying their loans trusting Naidu will keep his promise.

 

“The total burden of all SHGs was over ₹ 14,205 crore and their businesses joined the non-performing assets (NPA) list. Even A grade SHGs slipped to C and D due to non-payment of loans,” Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined. He said Naidu went on to discontinue Sunna Vaddi scheme for SHG women, burdening them with ₹ 3,036 crore as interest. By 2019, outstanding loans of SHGs reached ₹ 25,517 crore.

AP CM asserted that unlike during previous state government’s time when 18.36 percent of SHGs had been on NPA list, present government has brought down this percentage to 0.73 percent, even though the number of women in SHGs had increased to 1.02 crore from 80 lakh.

 

Asserting that it is a great turnaround for SHGs from being defaulters to vibrant entrepreneurs, Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained that the success story came about due to YSRC government launching schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Asara and Amma Vodi, besides bringing in big corporate companies like Reliance, P&G and Amul, apart from lining up banks to extend loans for setting up grocery shops, poultry, dairy and other units to usher in economic and social empowerment.

The Chief Minister pulled up opposition parties and a section of media for equating AP with crisis-ridden Sri Lanka. He retorted that development within the state is causing heartburn within the gang of four comprising Naidu, his friendly media and Pawan Kalyan. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked: “How can the state be Sri Lanka when it is implementing all its schemes without any hindrance.”

 

...
Tags: third tranche of sunna vaddi scheme, naidu betrayed shg women
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 23 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The university (in picture) scholar also named two other research scholars i- RN Shankar and Seemarla Chinna Lingamaiah - claiming they are associates of the accused and targeted him because of his SC status. — DC Image

OU assistant prof. accused of racial abuse

The SP said they were investigating the complaint and added that police had come to know that a doctor who got a similar message had transferred Rs 30,000. — Representational image/PTI

Cyber fraudsters used Collector’s photo as DP and seek financial help from doctors

Horrified junior students ran out of the hostel building to save themselves. But the seniors chased them to the street, where some locals intervened to prevent the fight from escalating. — Representational image/AP

50 injured in scuffle among boys in social welfare hostel

During raids, police seized Rs 32.54 lakh cash and communicator boxes along with 57 mobile phones being used for betting. — Representational image/DC

Anantpur Cricket betting gang busted



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India, UK decide on new defence, security deals

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with his Britain's counterpart Boris Johnson after a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 22, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->