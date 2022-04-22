Nation Politics 22 Apr 2022 Missing mobile phone ...
Nation, Politics

Missing mobile phone of Roja creates commotion

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2022, 1:08 am IST
SV University Police Station SI N. Ravindra said that the minister gave the phone to one of her aides when she was at Padmavathi Guest House
Attempts to trace the phone by dialing the number failed as the phone was on silent mode. The aid realised that it was in his pocket after a while and returned it to the Minister.
 Attempts to trace the phone by dialing the number failed as the phone was on silent mode. The aid realised that it was in his pocket after a while and returned it to the Minister.

Nellore: The police denied the media reports over someone stealing the mobile phone belonging to Tourism Minister RK Roja when she went to attend a review meeting of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh held at SV University on Thursday.

Circle Inspector of SV University Police Station N. Ravindra said that the minister gave the phone to one of her aides when she was at Padmavathi Guest House. However, the aid forgot that he kept it in his pocket when Roja was searching for the phone after the review meeting in SVU.

 

According to the CI, attempts to trace the phone by dialing the number failed as the phone was on silent mode. The aid realised that it was in his pocket after a while and returned it to the Minister. The police and others present with the minister heaved a sigh of relief thereafter.

