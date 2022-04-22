Nation Politics 22 Apr 2022 22 lakh multiple Vot ...
Nation, Politics

22 lakh multiple Voter ID cards found in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2022, 9:46 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2022, 11:21 am IST
Highest number of multiple cards were found in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy
Hyderabad: Nearly 22.04 lakh multiple voter ID cards were detected across the state using a dedicated software in a special drive being conducted by Election Commission of India to weed out bogus voters. The drive will continue till May 20.

TS Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj sought the cooperation of all the political parties in weeding out bogus voters.

 

Later speaking to media personnel, Vikas Raj said that the highest number of multiple cards were found in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy. The cards will be verified at the ground level before cancellation, he said.

The software detected highest number of multiple voter ID cards in Quthbullapur Assembly constituency at 91,996, followed by LB Nagar (76,272), Uppal (71,009), Medchal (67,969), Jubilee Hills (55,684), Yakutpura (50,950), Karwan (48,069), Nampally (46,780), Chandrayangutta (42,858). The lowest number of multiple voter ID cards were detected in Madhira constituency at 3,347.

 

