Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (TSEC) is going ahead with arrangements for holding municipal polls on April 30 as scheduled. There is no response from the government on its letter whether to hold the elections as per schedule or postpone them in the wake of the rise in corona cases.

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet.

The state government might not opt for a postponement at this stage as filing of nominations ended on April 18 and only a week is left for campaigning. Besides, the elections cover only two municipal corporations (Warangal, Khammam) and five municipalities (Siddipet, Jadcherla, Achampet, Nakrekal, Kothur), feel some officials

There were fresh indications on Wednesday over the ruling party opting for holding the polls as scheduled on April 30.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who is the ruling party's election in-charge for Warangal corporation and senior TRS leader B Vinod Kumar issued B-forms to 18 party candidates in Warangal. Ministers T Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay were

campaigning extensively in Khammam and Siddipet on Wednesday.

This apart, campaign by ministers V Srinivas Goud, Niranjan Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy covered other four municipalities on Wednesday.