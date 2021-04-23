Andhra Pradesh undo tax official’s illegal and biased decisions

A high-level meeting was held by one of the CM’s advisers, a CMO official with Rajat Bhargav on the developments relating to the Lokayukta case.(DC file Photo)

Vijayawada: Top brass of the state administration took serious note of Chief Commissioner of State Tax Peeyush Kumar asking Lokayukta to drop case against Telugu Desam MLC P. Ashok Babu.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargav directed the Chief Commissioner to submit a detailed report on the issue covering crucial factors like Ashok Babu’s educational qualifications and criminal cases pending against him. He was reacting to a news item “AP tax staff helping TD MLC” published in these columns on April 19.

A high-level meeting was held by one of the CM’s advisers, a CMO official with Rajat Bhargav on the developments relating to the Lokayukta case.

Following this, Mr Bhargav took series of other measures undoing the illegal and biased administrative decisions taken by the Chief Commissioner.

The Special CS cancelled the transfer of B. Meher Kumar, the complainant against the MLC in Lokayukta, and directed the Chief Commissioner to post him along with three others in any of the circle offices in Vijayawada.

As reported by DC, the senior revenue official categorically concluded that Meher’s transfer was in violation of Presidential Order. While the Chief Commissioner initiated inquiry into allegations of corruption against lower level officials, the Special CS brought the senior officials including Joint Commissioners, Deputy and Assistant Commissioners worked in Vijayawada Circle 1 in the last two years also into the purview of inquiry as they are the decision making authorities.

Mr Bhargav ordered for a separate inquiry into allegations of large scale corruption in purchase of computers by senior officials working in the Chief Commissioner’s office.