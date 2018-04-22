search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrashekhar Rao announces 2 per cent quota for sportspersons in govt jobs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 22, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 1:46 am IST
He made this announcement when a team of 18 sportspersons, who participated in the recent Commonwealth Games, met him.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao felicitates gold medalist badminton player Saina Nehwal in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday announced 2 per cent reservation in state government jobs for sportspersons to encourage sports activities in the state. He made this announcement when a team of 18 sportspersons, who participated in the recent Commonwealth Games, met him.  

However, this additional two per cent quota will not make reservations cross the Supreme Court stipulated limit of overall 50 per cent quota. This is because this sports quota is implemented as ‘horizontal reservation’ which means it will be part of the existing 50 per cent quota being provided to OCs, BCs, SCs, and STs. The two per cent sports quota will be part of the 29 per cent reservations for BCs (including four per cent for Muslims under BC-E), 15 per cent for SCs and six per cent for STs.  

 

This horizontal quota for sports is already in force for admissions into professional courses and is now being extended to government jobs.

