  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 22 Mar 2023 PM to pay his sevent ...
Nation, Politics

PM to pay his seventh visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year on Saturday

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 12:15 am IST
Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka, participate in various events ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. (File Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka, participate in various events ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. (File Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 -- his seventh this year -- during which he will take part in various events including a Metro ride, and address a mega public meeting organised by the BJP.

Assembly polls are due by May, and the schedule is likely to be announced by the Election Commission in the coming days.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will participate in programmes organised in Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru, and Davangere districts.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister on his arrival here in the morning on that day, will travel to Chikkaballapura by helicopter to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research there.

He will then fly back to Bengaluru in the afternoon to inaugurate the Whitefield Metro Line and will ride in the Metro.

Modi will then proceed to Davangere to address a public meeting, and after that will proceed to Shivamogga to emplane for Delhi from Shivamogga Airport.

Though details about the public meeting have not been shared in the official release, it is said to be a mega rally of the ruling BJP as part of its poll preparations in Karnataka.

Karnataka BJP and its leaders including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have said that Modi will attend a mega rally in the district headquarters town of Davangere on March 25, to mark the culmination of the 8,000-km long 'Vijay Sankalpa Yatre'.

The 20 day state-wide tour, which began from four different parts of the state, in specially designed vehicles or 'Rathas', was kickstarted on March 1 by BJP national President J P Nadda at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. Several senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers of other BJP-governed states, and Union Ministers have taken part in the programme.

This is said to be the first party meeting, which the Prime Minister will be attending, since the poll preparations began in Karnataka.

According to party functionaries, the event is aimed at energising the BJP cadres in the run-up to Assembly polls.

BJP, which aims to come back to power in the state with an absolute majority this time, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, 2023 karnataka assembly polls, election commissioner
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

TSERC chairman T. Sriranga Rao said that after careful consideration, they directed the discoms to collect the reduced price. Discoms claimed ₹210.20 crores additional surcharge from open-access consumers, but TSERC directed discoms to collect only ₹8.29 crore. (Image Source: Facebook)

Surcharge on open-access power reduced

“How can the commissioner say that Preethi’s death is either by suicide or cardiac arrest before complete details of her death have been received. My daughter did not have any single health complication. How can she die of cardiac arrest,” (Representational Image/DC)

Will fight for justice to Dr. Preethi: Father

Police said Lokesh (25) is a native of Tirupattur village in Tamil Nadu, working as a mason in Chittoor. Lokesh argued with his wife in Tirupattur on a video call threatening to hang himself. He accidentally slipped and hanged himself. (Representational Image)

Threatening suicide, man hangs self accidentally

Tourism minister R.K. Roja (Image Source:culture.ap.gov.in)

Commenting on BCs and SCs in derogatory language is a routine for TD: Minister Roja



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Scurrilous' claims made against me, have right to respond in Parliament: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference (PTI file photo)

Rahul sounds poll bugle in Karnataka, announces “Yuva Nidhi” scheme for unemployed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference (PTI file photo)

BJP schemes emerge from Bureaucracy, Congress' from the people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with the elected UDF and LSGI members from Wayanad district, at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Mamata Banerjee revives bid for non-Congress front

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and National Vice-President Kironmoy Nanda during a meeting, in Kolkata, Friday, March 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Hectic lobbying for Karnataka BJP tickets

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->