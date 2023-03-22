  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 22 Mar 2023 Paper leak puts BRS ...
Nation, Politics

Paper leak puts BRS in political hot water

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2023, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 1:02 pm IST
The question paper leak scandal is threatening to engulf the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led government with it butting heads with the opposition BJP and Congress parties. (Twitter)
  The question paper leak scandal is threatening to engulf the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led government with it butting heads with the opposition BJP and Congress parties. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The question paper leak scandal that has jeopardized the job prospects of lakhs of youth in the state and put an incandescent spotlight on the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), now is threatening to engulf the Bharat Rashtra Samithi-led government with it butting heads with the opposition BJP and Congress parties.

And with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the state government to probe the leak, issuing summons to state Congress party president A. Revanth Reddy, and to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the two parties which are already in a race to ‘own’ the issue, are only expected to step up their fight against the BRS party and its leaders.

While Revanth Reddy was issued summons on Monday, to appear before the SIT to present evidence of his claims of involvement of IT minister K.T. Rama Rao’s staff in the question paper leak, on Tuesday it was the turn of Sanjay to receive the summons, and for the same reason. In both cases, the SIT pasted summons at the doors of the residences of the two leaders in the city as they were away.

Revanth later said he will appear before the SIT and submit evidence he has. Sanjay did not react till late on Tuesday evening on the summons issued to him, and is expected to speak about it on Wednesday.

Sanjay, and the BJP, along with its students’ arm, the ABVP, were first off the block taking to the streets and demanding action against the TSPSC officials, including its chairman over the leaks. The BJP demands escalated with Sanjay seeking Rama Rao’s sacking from the Cabinet as the minister, as head of the IT Department, should be held responsible for the leaks. The BJP simultaneously demanded a probe by a sitting judge into the entire episode making it clear that it had no faith in the SIT.

Meanwhile, Revanth joined the issue declaring that Rama Rao’s personal assistant Tirupati Bandari was directly involved in the paper leaks and provided circumstantial evidence that Malyala mandal to which Tirupati, and accused no. 2 in the case A. Rajasekhar Reddy belonged to, had more than 100 Group I prelims exam takers score over 100 marks each. This, Revanth said, showed that the minister’s office was directly involved in the leaks and added his voice to the demand for Rama Rao’s resignation and a judicial probe.

The highly emotive nature of the question paper leaks, and the subsequent cancellation of four exams, including Group I prelims, could not have come at a better time for the two opposition parties that have been looking for fresh opportunities to slam down the state government, and the ruling BRS party. Leaders of both parties say that there is no question of letting this issue go. At stake are the bragging rights for fighting for the youth of the state, and if in the end it indeed gets proved that some in the highest levels of the government were involved in the question paper leaks, then both parties can claim credit for proving that they were right all along about how corrupt the BRS government is.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, tspsc question paper leak case, brs party, bharatiya janata party (bjp), telangana congress, bandi sanjay, a revanth reddy, kt rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to form special bench to hear Bilkis Banu's plea against remission to convicts

Traffic DCP I. Rahul Hegde interacted with the trainees of different skill disciplines and urged them to follow traffic rules as many skilled youth are victims of road accidents than any other disease. –– Representational Image/DC

Traffic and road safety awareness programme conducted

Sanjay was asked to appear before the SIT in person on March 24, Friday, along with the evidence. –– Twitter

Bandi Sanjay asked to appear before SIT on March 24

Kethavath Srinivas, a police constable from Medchal in Cyberabad, who was arrested in the TSPSC paper leak, helped two aspirants procure question papers to make a quick buck. –– Representational Image/DC

Constable helped two aspirants get TSPSC papers



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM to pay his seventh visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year on Saturday

Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka, participate in various events ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. (File Photo: PTI)

'Scurrilous' claims made against me, have right to respond in Parliament: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference (PTI file photo)

Rahul sounds poll bugle in Karnataka, announces “Yuva Nidhi” scheme for unemployed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference (PTI file photo)

BJP schemes emerge from Bureaucracy, Congress' from the people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with the elected UDF and LSGI members from Wayanad district, at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Mamata Banerjee revives bid for non-Congress front

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and National Vice-President Kironmoy Nanda during a meeting, in Kolkata, Friday, March 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->