KTR in TSPSC paper leak, says Revanth

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy returns from the Telangana High Court after the party filed a petition to place in the public domain the details of the TSPSC paper leak case probe on Tuesday. (P.Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was conspiring to shut the TSPSC question paper leak case by pinning the blame on the two commission employees arrested for copying the question paper in a pen drive.

Revanth Reddy, in an informal chat with mediapersons on the Assembly premises, said that through a petition, the Congress urged the High Court to place all details of the case in the public domain.

Congress leaders held that IT minister K.T. Rama Rao should shoulder the blame for the leaks, but was distancing himself, claiming it was not under his jurisdiction.

“SIT will not be able to pull off the investigation into the TSPSC leakage issue. SIT means nothing but ‘sit and stand’. What happened to earlier cases probed by the SIT — including the drugs case, Nayeem’s land dealings, Gold Stone Prasad, Housing Board and MLAs Poaching case? All those holding responsible positions in TSPSC, including chairman and secretaries, should be named in the case,” he said.

Revanth, playing the Telangana card, questioned how the investigation was handed over to an ‘AP official’.

“From where is the SIT’s investigating officer AR Srinivas? Now, the keys of TSPSC were handed over to Andhra people. Have we achieved Telangana to see this day? When I raised questions about the probe, they sent me notices. Where are those who had fought for achieving Telangana?” he asked.