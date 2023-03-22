  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 22 Mar 2023 BJP to prepare charg ...
Nation, Politics

BJP to prepare chargesheet, launch Prajaporu against Jagan government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:03 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2023, 7:27 am IST
AP BJP president Somu Veerraju accused the YSRC government of looting money meant for public. Its corruption has peaked in the sand, mining and liquor sectors. Money thus being robbed is being used to buy votes. (DC file image)
 AP BJP president Somu Veerraju accused the YSRC government of looting money meant for public. Its corruption has peaked in the sand, mining and liquor sectors. Money thus being robbed is being used to buy votes. (DC file image)

VIJAYAWADA: A meeting of state office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday decided to prepare a chargesheet against Jagan Mohan Reddy for its anti-people activities and launch a public struggle – Prajaporu – against it.

Speaking at the meeting, AP BJP president Somu Veerraju underlined that as part of Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas, the Narendra Modi government has extended to Andhra Pradesh ₹8,16,000 crore for the development of the state.  

Veerraju accused the YSRC government of looting money meant for the public. Its corruption has peaked in the sand, mining and liquor sectors. The money thus being robbed is being used to buy votes, he alleged.

BJP will launch Prajaporu meetings against this and strengthen the party at booth levels, as per instructions of the central party. BJP will explain Jagan’s failures and Modi's development to the people, the AP BJP president underlined.

He explained that in the 1996 elections, BJP got a vote share of 16 per cent in AP. In 1998, the party won two MP seats with 35 per cent votes. He underlined that the party received 12 per cent votes in the recent MLC elections and stood in second place, with people putting faith in the Modi government.

National Co-Sangathan general secretary Siva Prakash, national general secretary Daggubati Purandeshwari, Booth Swashakti Karan Abhiyan in-charge Arvind Menon, AP in-charge Sunil Deodhar, national secretary Y. Satyakumar, state officials, district party presidents and party in-charges participated in the meeting.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), andhra pradesh, bjp prajaporu, andhra pradesh bjp chief somu veerraju, a chargesheet against jagan mohan reddy, anti-people activities, prajaporu meetings, national co-sangathan general secretary siva prakash, daggubati purandeshwari, arvind menon, sunil deodhar, y. satyakumar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 22 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

According to police, the couple were earlier in a relationship and got married in 2016 and also have a five-and-a-half-year-old daughter. –– Representational Image/DC

Constable’s wife dies by suicide

Police said the victim is working for a firm in Uppal. –– Representational Image/DC

Techie dies by suicide over personal issues

A team of policemen dressed in mufti entered into Malanna’s Q News office in Peerzadiguda and took Mallanna, his staff and some of his followers into custody. –– Twitter

Teenmaar Malanna detained

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy returns from the Telangana High Court after the party filed a petition to place in the public domain the details of the TSPSC paper leak case probe on Tuesday. (P.Surendra/DC)

KTR in TSPSC paper leak, says Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM to pay his seventh visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year on Saturday

Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka, participate in various events ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. (File Photo: PTI)

'Scurrilous' claims made against me, have right to respond in Parliament: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference (PTI file photo)

Rahul sounds poll bugle in Karnataka, announces “Yuva Nidhi” scheme for unemployed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference (PTI file photo)

BJP schemes emerge from Bureaucracy, Congress' from the people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with the elected UDF and LSGI members from Wayanad district, at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Mamata Banerjee revives bid for non-Congress front

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and National Vice-President Kironmoy Nanda during a meeting, in Kolkata, Friday, March 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->