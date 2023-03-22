BJP to prepare chargesheet, launch Prajaporu against Jagan government

AP BJP president Somu Veerraju accused the YSRC government of looting money meant for public. Its corruption has peaked in the sand, mining and liquor sectors. Money thus being robbed is being used to buy votes. (DC file image)

VIJAYAWADA: A meeting of state office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday decided to prepare a chargesheet against Jagan Mohan Reddy for its anti-people activities and launch a public struggle – Prajaporu – against it.

Speaking at the meeting, AP BJP president Somu Veerraju underlined that as part of Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas, the Narendra Modi government has extended to Andhra Pradesh ₹8,16,000 crore for the development of the state.

Veerraju accused the YSRC government of looting money meant for the public. Its corruption has peaked in the sand, mining and liquor sectors. The money thus being robbed is being used to buy votes, he alleged.

BJP will launch Prajaporu meetings against this and strengthen the party at booth levels, as per instructions of the central party. BJP will explain Jagan’s failures and Modi's development to the people, the AP BJP president underlined.

He explained that in the 1996 elections, BJP got a vote share of 16 per cent in AP. In 1998, the party won two MP seats with 35 per cent votes. He underlined that the party received 12 per cent votes in the recent MLC elections and stood in second place, with people putting faith in the Modi government.

National Co-Sangathan general secretary Siva Prakash, national general secretary Daggubati Purandeshwari, Booth Swashakti Karan Abhiyan in-charge Arvind Menon, AP in-charge Sunil Deodhar, national secretary Y. Satyakumar, state officials, district party presidents and party in-charges participated in the meeting.