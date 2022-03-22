Nation Politics 22 Mar 2022 Telangana govt creat ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana govt creating problems to farming sector, says Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2022, 1:28 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2022, 7:19 am IST
The government must sanction Rs 10,000 for every farmer who faced loss due to non-cultivation of paddy following the advice of TRS govt.
Congress leader and MLC Jeevan Reddy (DC)
 Congress leader and MLC Jeevan Reddy (DC)

Jagtial: The Telangana government is creating serious problems to the farming sector in the state and trying to deceive the farmers with a promise of waiving of farm loan above Rs 75,000, Congress leader and MLC Jeevan Reddy said on Monday.

He said here that the state government is not giving any guarantee to farmers in the sanctioning of bank loans.

 

“The Rythu bandhu amount sanctioned by the government is not sufficient for the farmers even to pay the interest for the farm loans they had taken. Instead of farm loan waiver, the government should name it as interest-waiver for the farm loans,” he said.

He said both the TRS and BJP governments are playing with the lives of ordinary farmers by showing a disinterest in procuring food grains at minimum support price. Because of the warning given by the TRS government to farmers against cultivating paddy crop, more than 50 per cent of paddy farmers stayed away from this endeavour this season and lakhs of acres of land turned barren, the Congress leader alleged.

 

He said that, as a result, instead of producing one crore metric tonnes of paddy, the farmers came up with just around 50 lakh metric tonnes this year.

“The difference of loss between purchasing raw rice and boiled rice is around Rs 15,000 crore, of which the state government can get back around 10 per cent in the form of tax. Chandrashekar Rao is the only chief minister who will not participate in the bankers’ meeting to discuss waiving off farm loans,” he said.

The government must sanction Rs 10,000 for every farmer who faced loss due to non-cultivation of paddy crop following advice from the TRS government and the state must waive farm loans, he proposed.

 

“If the chief minister is ready to fight against the BJP government for the sake of the farming community, the Congress party is ready to join hands with him. But after going to Delhi, no one knows what KCR will do there, whether he will bow in front of Modi or hold his collar,” he said.

...
Tags: jeevan reddy, trs deceiving farmers, rythu badhu, congress ready to join trs fight bjp
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 22 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TD MLAs and MLCs pouring liquor on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's portrait before the protest rally outside the Assembly premises on Monday. (DC photo)

Face-off between YSRC, TD members in AP Legislative Council

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Dehradun, Monday, March 21, 2022. (PTI)

BJP retains Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pramod Sawant

The country logged 1,549 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 2,000 mark for a second consecutive day, and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Representational Image/ DC)

All adults may be cleared for COVID-19 booster doses

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao greets party leaders at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday (Photo by arrangement)

KCR rules out early Assembly elections in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP retains Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pramod Sawant

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Dehradun, Monday, March 21, 2022. (PTI)

Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Raghav Chadha is co-incharge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab and also sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. (PTI Image)

Sonia, G-23 leader Azad, meet on Congress revamp

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talks to the media after his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on March 18, 2022. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh elections: 21.55 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Over 50,000 officials deployed for counting of votes in five states

The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. (Representational Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->