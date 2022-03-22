Minister slams TD for stalling housing works in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Minister for housing Ranganadha Raju on Monday slammed the Telugu Desam, saying it is trying to stall implementation of the state’s free housing scheme by filing petitions in the high court.

The minister made a statement in the Legislative Council during the short discussion on ‘Distribution of House Sites-Construction of Houses’. He said the government was committed to its mission of providing permanent houses to all eligible households in saturation mode within two years.

The housing scheme called ‘Pedalandiriki Illu’ was one of the flagship programmes of Navaratnalu of the state government, he said, and added that as part of it, the government had distributed 30.37 lakh house sites to all the eligible beneficiaries. “Women are the holders of title in 71,811.48 acres of land, the purchase of which would cost the government Rs 20,961 crore.

The minister said that the government was also taking up construction of 30.6 lakh houses with a project cost of Rs 55,080 crore. Out of them, 15.6 lakh houses had already been sanctioned under PMAY-YSR Urban in phase-I with a project cost of Rs 28,084 crore.

He said the construction of the houses was in full swing in layouts across the state. Out of 11.65 lakh houses grounded, three lakh houses were at the stage of basement and above. The government also sanctioned Rs 282.31 crore for approach roads, shifting of power utilities, construction of godowns, leveling of land and others works.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for extending financial help under Prime Minister Awas Yojana for taking up the housing programme in the state.