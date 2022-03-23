Nation Politics 22 Mar 2022 KCR enacted paddy dr ...
Nation, Politics

KCR enacted paddy drama to divert attention: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Mar 23, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Bandi said it is the Centre that pays the farmers for paddy purchase while the state government would only do brokering
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of enacting a fresh drama by demanding that the Centre purchase paddy, instead of rice. “This is only to divert the attention of the people from his government’s failures,” Sanjay alleged.

The MP told the media in Delhi that the Chief Minister should first explain why he had announced the closure of paddy procurement centres during the Rabi season. “The Centre never said it wouldn’t purchase rice from the state. Even on Monday, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Centre would purchase any quantity of raw rice. It is the state government that said it won’t procure paddy from farmers this season.”

 

“All these days, KCR has been demanding that the Centre purchase parboiled rice from TS, though the state had given a written undertaking to the Centre against supply of parboiled rice. Now, he has come up with a fresh demand that the Centre should purchase only paddy, not rice,” he said.

He said it is the Centre that pays every single rupee to the farmers towards paddy purchase while the state government would only do brokering.

Sanjay noted that the CM had warned the farmers against raising paddy, while he had allegedly raised paddy in the fields of his farmhouse. “It was the BJP who encouraged the farmers to go ahead with paddy cultivation.Why is there an issue only in Telangana and not in any other state,” he asked.

 

Quoting Piyush Goyal’s comments, the BJP state president said the Centre would definitely purchase raw rice from the state. “The Union minister told Parliament that the TS had no proper assessment and guidelines on paddy procurement.”

He alleged that large-scale irregularities were committed in paddy procurement by state ministers, TRS MLAs and party leaders. “We have all the evidence. Order an inquiry.”

Reacting to Chandrashekar Rao’s claim that the TRS would win 95 seats in the Assembly elections, Sanjay said it showed that the Chief Minister had lost his mental balance after watching the BJP victory in four states. "In fact, survey reports say the BJP would get 95 seats and the TRS either nine or five seats,” he claimed.

 

On the CM’s outbursts against the film The Kashmir Files, Sanjay asked, “Why is KCR bothered when the film sought to educate the people about the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits?”

...
Tags: paddy procurement telangana, bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The fire control room received a call around 3 AM and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours (Representational image)

11 migrant workers dead in fire at scrap godown in Hyderabad

In a series of tweets, the former MP derided the state BJP leaders and wondered if they belonged to Telangana. She pointed out that the CM had clearly demanded a policy for the country, which will also benefit farmers of Telangana. — Twitter

Kavitha questions BJP’s commitment towards development of Telangana

If Tallarevu mandal is not merged with Kakinada district, people will consider the MLA ‘inefficient’ in achieving their demand. So, the legislator should take the matter to notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (in picture) and achieve the demand, observed RTI activist P.V. Bhadra Rao. — PTI.

Ruling party MLAs in nutcracker over new districts

He said 20 ticket counters atop the hill have been set up for the purpose and devotees have to obtain the tickets, which include special darshan and free darshan. The tickets will be issued on hourly slot basis. — DC file image

QR enabled tickets for Yadadri devotees like in TTD



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab

AAP leader Dr Baljit Kaur take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet. (via ANI)

Uttar Pradesh elections: 21.55 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

8 of 10 ministers in Punjab first-timers

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony. (PTI)

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Humbly accept mandate of people of Punjab: Sidhu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar district. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->