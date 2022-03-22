Dispel apprehensions on Pegasus, says former intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao

Vijayawada: Turning down allegations that he was involved in the purchase and use of Pegasus spyware, former intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao said on Monday that the state government should dispel such apprehensions among the people.

He told the media that no government agency had purchased Pegasus spyware up to May 2019, when the term of the Naidu government ended. “I am not aware as to what happened after that. Nobody’s phone was tapped during the TD term,” he said and urged the people not to believe in false stories.

The official said he had submitted three representations on the issue to the chief secretary so far. “Some officials are trying to implicate me with false papers. But, why the allegations levelled against my son were not mentioned in the charge sheet,” he asked.