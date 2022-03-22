Nation Politics 22 Mar 2022 Dispel apprehensions ...
Nation, Politics

Dispel apprehensions on Pegasus, says former intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2022, 8:56 am IST
Venkateswara Rao told the media that no govt agency had purchased Pegasus spyware up to May 2019, when the term of the Naidu govt ended
News
 News

Vijayawada: Turning down allegations that he was involved in the purchase and use of Pegasus spyware, former intelligence chief Venkateswara Rao said on Monday that the state government should dispel such apprehensions among the people.

He told the media that no government agency had purchased Pegasus spyware up to May 2019, when the term of the Naidu government ended. “I am not aware as to what happened after that. Nobody’s phone was tapped during the TD term,” he said and urged the people not to believe in false stories.

 

The official said he had submitted three representations on the issue to the chief secretary so far. “Some officials are trying to implicate me with false papers. But, why the allegations levelled against my son were not mentioned in the charge sheet,” he asked.

...
Tags: pegasus spyware
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Shashi Tharoor MP (ANI file image)

Shashi Tharoor turns down CPI(M)'s event invite on Sonia Gandhi's order

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a child in the age group of 12-14 years, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (C), at Kanyakumari Medical College & Hospital. (PTI Photo)

Single-day rise of 1,581 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in India

Lokesh asked chief minister Jagan Reddy whether he was ready for an unbiased high-level probe into the murder of his family member, Vivekananda Reddy. — DC file photo

TD says it is ready to face House Committee, Judicial or CBI probe on Pegasus issue

Dr Mamatha said that because of the summer heat, the chicken could be suffering from Ranikhet disease or bird flu but this had to be established with tests and the post-mortem examination. — Representational image/AFP

Death of 4,500 birds in poultry farms in 3 days worries farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP retains Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pramod Sawant

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Dehradun, Monday, March 21, 2022. (PTI)

Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Raghav Chadha is co-incharge of AAP's political affairs in Punjab and also sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. (PTI Image)

Sonia, G-23 leader Azad, meet on Congress revamp

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talks to the media after his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on March 18, 2022. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh elections: 21.55 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

Over 50,000 officials deployed for counting of votes in five states

The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following COVID-19 guidelines. (Representational Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->