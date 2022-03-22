Nation Politics 22 Mar 2022 Face-off between YSR ...
Nation, Politics

Face-off between YSRC, TD members in AP Legislative Council

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2022, 7:09 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2022, 7:09 am IST
Things acquired an extra edge as it occurred just prior to the swearing-in of new member Mahammad Ruhulla
TD MLAs and MLCs pouring liquor on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's portrait before the protest rally outside the Assembly premises on Monday. (DC photo)
Vijayawada: Tempers ran high in the AP Legislative Council on Monday over the liquor issue, with YSRC and TD members resorting to heated exchanges in the Well of the House. Things acquired an extra edge as it occurred just prior to the swearing-in of new member Mahammad Ruhulla.

It all started with Telugu Desam MLCs led by N. Lokesh continuing to demand for the fifth day, a discussion on the ruling party’s poll-time assurance of imposing prohibition and on the alleged hooch deaths. They raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

 

To this, agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu advised them to stay calm as Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju had called for the swearing-in of Ruhulla as MLC.

Minister for water resources P. Anil Kumar Yadav reportedly gestured at the TD MLCs and whether their party would dare contest the 2024 elections without an alliance.

Lokesh started questioning the Chairman loudly over this. Chaos began with YSRC and TD MLCs entering the Well of the House and arguing withj each other. The Chairman adjourned the House for five minutes but tempers were still frayed when it reconvened.

 

After some time, the Council resumed its business and Ruhulla took oath of office. Addressing the Council, thanked the Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity following the death of his mother Md. Karimunnisa.

Ruhulla lambasted the TD MLCs for trying to disrupt his swearing-in and called their protests a mark of humiliation of the minorities. He demanded an apology from Lokesh.

YSRC MLC Shaik Mohammed Iqbal alleged that minorities were subjected to neglect during the TD regime. Deputy CM Amzath Basha said the TD leadership treated the minorities as a vote bank. Several YSRC members followed suit.

 

Apart from attacking the TD for obstructing Ruhulla's taking oath, endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao also the Opposition members for for using the word 'Govinda' while raising slogans on the liquor issue.

Tags: ap legislative council, n. lokesh, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


