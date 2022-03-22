AP hikes wages of specialist doctors working in tribal areas

Another order has been issued to extend medical reimbursement scheme to the employees and pensioners for an year. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced the salaries of specialist doctors by 50 per cent and to civil assistant surgeons-general and dental assistant surgeon by 30 per cent working in AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospials located in tribal areas in the state.

Health principal secretary Muddada Ravi Chandra issued a GO on Monday according permission for enhancement of the salaries to specialist doctors and civil and dental assistant surgeons and the order comes into effect from March 1.

Similarly, the health principal secreary Muddada Ravi Chandra also issued another order to extend medical reimbursement scheme to the employees and pensioners for an year on par with Employee Helath Scheme from 1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022.

The order said that the present extension would be the last extension and ruled out any more extensions in the future.