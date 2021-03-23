Employees, teachers given 30 per cent hike in basic salary in Telangana

The CM announced an increase in the gratuity ceiling for employees, at retirement, from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh. This would benefit around 9,17,797 employees. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced a 30 per cent fitment by way of a hike in basic salary for all state government employees and teachers. This is more than what was recommended by the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The new pay will be effective from April 1, 2021.

The PRC had recommended only a 7.5 per cent fitment in its report presented in December last. The pay hike would put an additional burden of Rs 8,500 crore on the state exchequer.

The retirement age has been increased for employees and teachers from 58 years to 61 with immediate effect. The aim is to utilize the services of experienced employees, thereby also fulfilling a TRS poll promise made during the 2018 assembly polls, the CM told the state assembly.

For the first time in the state, the government decided to extend the benefits of the PRC recommendations to contract and outsourcing employees, home guards, Anganwadi and ASHAs (accredited social health activists), SERP (society for elimination of rural poverty) employees, Vidya volunteers, KGBV (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya) and SSA (Sarva Siksha Andolan) employees, grant-in-aid, work charged and daily wage employees.

The CM also announced the age-limit for providing the additional quantum of pension of 15 per cent for the employees from 75 years to 70 years. It has been decided to provide family pension to the families of employees covered under the contributory pension scheme in case of the untimely death of the employee.

The government will facilitate inter-district transfers for government employee couples who work in different districts, so as to enable them to work in the same district.

The CM said, "Government employees and teachers who played an inspirational role in achieving Telangana state are participating with the same commitment in the development of their own state. With their co-operation, the fruits of welfare and development are reaching the people. In view of this, the government is acting as an employee-friendly entity. It respects the rights of all employees.”

He said that after the formation of the state, the government had announced a special increment for employees in appreciation of the role they played in the statehood movement. “In 2014, by revising the 10th pay scales and announcing the highest fitment of 43 per cent, the Telangana government showed the admiration it has for its employees.”

Explaining the 30 per cent fitment, the chief minister said: “The coronavirus disaster had shattered the state’s economy. Due to the unexpected fiscal deficit, the 11th pay revision was delayed. In the present scenario of a recuperating economy, we are revising the 11th pay scale in a better manner that will cover all the employees and teachers in the state."

In other decisions announced by the CM, the government will start the process of filling vacancies caused by promotions. By now, 80 per cent of the promotion process has been done and the government will complete it. After this, all eligible employees will get promotions.

The government has constituted a steering committee with employees associations and government officials as stakeholders for evolving new modalities for the employees’ health scheme (EHS) as per the PRC recommendations.

On the basis of seniority in the erstwhile undivided districts and managements wise, the government has decided to undertake promotions and transfers to eligible teachers. It will give permission to the Andhra Pradesh teachers who are working in the Telangana state to return to their home state.

The government would provide 180 days’ maternity leave along with wages to the KGBV women staff. Though the state is facing a severe financial crisis, it has been decided to pay the PRC-related 12-month arrears to the employees, which will be paid along with their retirement benefits.