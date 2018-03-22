search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao demands Rs 24,000 crore from Centre for schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 22, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Mr Rao said states have to lobby (pyravi) to secure funds from the Centre and Mr Modi’s talk of cooperative federalism was only an eyewash.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA government in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. 

Mr Rao said states have to lobby (pyravi) to secure funds from the Centre and Mr Modi’s talk of cooperative federalism was only an eyewash.

 

He said he was happy when Mr Modi established Niti Aayog and talked about Team India and cooperative federalism — involving states in all major policy decisions 1 but his joy was short-lived as there was no change in the functioning of the government. “Why should the Centre have powers in education, health, urban and rural development?” the CM asked, and dema-nded that the Centre im-mediately transfer these powers to the states.

“It is unfortunate that the states have to do pradakshina (the practice of walking around temples by devotees) in Delhi around the Centre to seek funds for various schemes. When Mr Modi held the first meeting of Niti Aayog and invited CMs of all states, we felt very happy that he talked about cooperative federalism. I was elated by the PM’s words and believed that India will now make fast progress. But all that enthusiasm was lost within no time as no qualitative change was found in administration. The Centre still wants states to be under its control and wants states to remain at its mercy,” Mr Rao said.

Mr Rao took strong exception to the Centre monitoring payments to farmers and agricultural labourers under MNREGA from Delhi while the work is done in villages under the jurisdiction of state governments. “Why should the Centre keep even such minute things under its control? Niti Aayog constituted by the PM had appreciated Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya implemented by Telangana and recommended Rs 19,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore respectively for two years. We should get Rs 24,000 crore based on this, but we have not got even Rs 24 so far. Despite TS being eligible to claim funds from the Centre, we are forced to to pyravi (lobby) to get funds, which is sad and unfortunate,” he said.

He said to bring about a qualitative change in the functioning of the Centre and state governments and Centre-state relations, he has proposed an alternative front minus the BJP and Congress, since both these parties have failed in br-inging any qualitative changes despite ruling for 70 years.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, nda government, giri pradakshina, niti aayog
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Humanoid Robo Sofiya calls to save the planet

The first ever rationale robot with human traits also called on for the technological revolution to overcome the poverty and for the upliftment of the status of a country like Nepal.
 

Facebook: A community like no other. Should you leave it?

On a day when our virtual friends wrung their virtual hands about whether to leave Facebook, a thoroughly 21st-century conundrum was hammered home: When your community is a big business, and when a company’s business is your community, things can get messy.
 

Child born with three legs has extra limb amputated after 10-hour-long surgery

The baby was diagnosed with pygopagus parasiticus, a birth condition observed in one in a million pregnancies (Photo: YouTube)
 

Noise Wireless Charger review: The 'Slimmest Pocketable' wireless charger

We tested the same on an iPhone 8 and were impressed to see it topping up the battery faster than the supplied charger.
 

Hasin Jahan reveals Mohammed Shami's latest WhatsApp chat on Facebook

Mohammed Shami has been in the news for the past few weeks due to reported involvements in extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani had attended an event for Aamir Khan's NGO months ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

JD(S) plea to Karnataka high court: Disqualify 7 rebels

JD(S), through two of its MLAs – C.N. Balakrishna from Shravanabelagola and B.B. Ningaiah from Mudigere – has filed a petition before the high court against seven of its rebel.

Good Morning, Bengaluru! Time to wake Aam Aadmi Party!

Members of AAP campaigning in the BTM Layout constituency and Shanthinagar

‘Even films, army have dynasties, not just politics’

Madhusudan Mistry Veteran Congress Leader

Mallikarjun Kharge on Ashok Kheny entry: What’s the benefit?

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after inaugurating Yadrami taluk in Kalaburgi district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham