Mamata Banerjee to meet Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi; KCR in a fix

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 22, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Ms Banerjee believes that the Congress should be in the front while Mr Rao wants neither the Congress nor the BJP.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: The decision of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the meeting planned by National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, has put Telengana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in a fix. He wants an anti-BJP and anti-Congress federal front, and two days ago, the two Chief Ministers discussed such a formation. But they obviously disagree on the parties that should constitute the front.

Sharad Pawar will be holding a meeting of anti- BJP parties on March 27 in Delhi on the request of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Ms Banerjee has indicated that she will be attending it. She believes that the Congress should be in the front while KCR wants neither the Congress nor the BJP. 

 

Tags: mamata banerjee, rahul gandhi, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, anti-bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


