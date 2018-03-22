search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao holds meet on Charminar Pedestrian plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2018, 2:10 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 2:10 am IST
The minister also said that the government is ready to allocate more funds for development of the city.
K.T. Rama Rao
Hyderabad: Minister for municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD), K.T. Rama Rao held a meeting with the All India Majlis-e-Itteha-dul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators on the progress of various developmental works in the Old City. 

During the meeting, att-ended by senior officials of the GHMC and other departments as well, Mr Rama Rao said that a dedicated team of officials will be formed to look into the Charminar Pedestrian Project (CPP). Meanwhile, he asked the officials to set up more water kiosks, toilets and She toilets at Charminar.

 

The minister asked the officials to emphasise upon the importance of heritage structures and instructed them to pay more attention into the cultural aspects during the designing of the civil works in the Old City. 

Mr Rama Rao assured the AIMIM leaders that the Metro Rail projects will be taken up as well. He also promised to explore the option of extending the Metro Rail line from Nagole to Falaknuma and RGI Airport in the future. The Musi River beautification works were also discussed during the meeting. The minister also said that the government is ready to allocate more funds for development of the city. The minister also asked the officials to arrange additional release of drinking water during the summer months and take up widening of nalas works on a war footing.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, aimim, charminar pedestrian project
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




