Revanth Reddy rakes up stray dog issue in his yatra

Revanth Reddy along with Bhupalpally assembly segment incharge Gandra Satyanarayana on the 14th day of the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo pada yatra' . (Photo By Arrangement)
WARANGAL: Telangana state is experiencing the worst rule under the BRS government, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has said, adding, “When stray dogs are attacking the people across the state, the government is not taking preventive steps. Ministers like K.T. Rama Rao are encouraging land grab across the state.”

Revanth Reddy along with Bhupalpally assembly segment incharge Gandra Satyanarayana was on the 14th day of the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo pada yatra' after offering prayers at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Kotancha village in Regonda mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

Revanth Reddy alleged that when many incidents of dogs biting the people were taking place and some of them were fatal, the government neither took steps for people’s protection and security nor sanctioned ex gratia to the victims or the family of the deceased.

“Municipal administration minister Rama Rao utterly failed in giving protection to the people,” he said.

This apart, when Maoists installed red flags and distributed lands to the poor, ruling TRS Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy encroached upon the distributed lands from the poor by threatening them, the Congress leader said.

“In the name of the Dharani portal, the MLA grabbed 100 acres of land in Bhupalpally district.”

He said Rama Rao is promoting the land mafia by appointing Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Palakurthy, Ramana Reddy in Bhupalpally, Vinay Bhaskar in Hanamkonda and Nannapuneni Narendar in Warangal as his subordinates (like
Samantha Rajulu) and the minister is grabbing thousands of acres of land in the erstwhile Warangal district.

 “There is no security for both land and property for ordinary people in Warangal district. KTR is getting his share from his subordinates, who are indulged in all types of scams and mafia. The Congress leaders of the Bhupalpally are ready to prove the irregularities indulged in by MLA Ramana Reddy and how much share KTR is taking from him. Is Rama Rao ready for an inquiry,” he challenged the minister.

He also said the Congress would not leave in peace the “dirty dozen MLAs” who shifted their loyalty to the  then TRS after winning on Congress party ticket in the last polls. “Ramana Reddy who was among the dirty dozen is doing cheap politics without in an immoral manner. A CBI inquiry must be held into the scandalous way the then TRS took away these MLAs to the ruling party,” he added.

