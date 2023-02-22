  
BRS wooing minority leaders and youths into party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Feb 22, 2023, 10:49 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2023, 10:49 am IST
Several BRS MLAs and senior party leaders in this region are wooing minority communities and their leaders as also more youths into the party (Image source: Facebook)
ADILABAD: Several BRS MLAs and senior party leaders in this region are wooing minority communities and their leaders as also more youths into the party in the run-up to the assembly polls in Telangana State. Out of a total of 10 assembly constituencies, MIM is having a hold on three assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The local BRS MLAs are keen on early completion of the constituency development works such as building the school and primary health centre infrastructures in new housing colonies in municipalities where the minority population is high.

The BRS high command would accommodate senior minority leaders in suitable nominated posts at the district and state levels, party sources said.

BRS is aiming to win over the minority leaders and youths from the Congress party. It does not want to depend on the MIM alone to win minority votes in the next assembly polls. Notably, several minority leaders and youths joined the BRS two days ago in the presence of the MLA Jogu Ramanna in Adilabad town.

MIM has several ward councillors in three Muslim-prominent assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district. The Assaduddin Owaisi-led party has a substantial presence in Adilabad, Nirmal and Mudhole assembly constituencies and several ward councillors in the respective municipalities.

The recent statement made by AMIM leader and MLA, Akbaruddin Owaisi, that MIM would contest 50 assembly seats in the next elections has assumed importance in the Telangana political landscape.  Speculations are that MIM may change its loyalties to other political parties before the next elections.

Admittedly, the BRS got a major electoral advantage with the support it got from ally MIM in the last two elections. Political analysts say the minority votes may be divided among the political parties in the next polls. This situation may help the BJP to an extent in its combat with the BRS. This is more so if MIM contests the elections in more assembly constituencies outside Hyderabad city.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Adilabad BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna said, “The minorities are with the BRS. They were happy with the welfare schemes and development works initiated by our government for their empowerment.”

He said a large number of minorities got benefits from the Shadi Mubarak as also the schemes related to Minority Residential Schools, Pensions, the 1kg rice scheme, the KCR kits, the 2BHKs, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema.

